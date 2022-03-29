Cyberster to lead MG's electric model expansion

The Cyberster roadster will arrive before 2024 as an affordable halo car for MG and one of three new models arriving by that date.

It will build on the Chinese brand’s recent phenomenal success in the UK: sales grew 66% last year, from 18,415 in 2020 to 30,600.

The MG 4 hatchback will arrive first, before the end of this year. The value-driven rival to the Volkswagen ID 3 is expected to become MG’s biggest seller beside – or even surpassing – the MG ZS small SUV.

MG UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis said of the MG 4: “The car stays true to our values of getting more from an MG. It represents cutting-edge technology, it needs to be exciting and it needs to represent fantastic value for money. That doesn’t mean cheap.”

He added, in reference to the ZS EV’s 250-mile range, that the MG 4 will “be even more competitive on a pound per mile of range basis than today” but said pricing for the family hatchback has yet to be decided.

A production version of the Cyberster, first revealed as a concept at the Shanghai motor show last year, is likely to be shown at this year’s Beijing motor show in April, given MG’s history of showcasing new models at major Chinese events.

The concept was said to be based on a bespoke EV architecture, offering a range of 497 miles and a 0-62mph time of less than 3.0sec.

Talking about adding the Cyberster to the MG line-up, Pigounakis said: “The problem with sports cars is that everybody loves them but not many people buy them.” He added, however, that MG’s global volume means it can “afford to invest in sports cars and take a longer-term view on when there will be a return on investment”, adding that having a sports car “will bring us massive PR and marketing benefits”.

The third new MG to arrive by 2024 hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it is likely to be a third SUV, given the continuing consumer demand for high-riding vehicles.