Cupra Born gains ramped-up e-Boost models from £37,445

The Cupra Born has gained two new e-Boost variants with the motor uprated to 228bhp.

The new additions to the Born model range mean there are three combinations of battery capacity and power available to order for the electric hot hatchback.

The cheaper Born e-Boost features a 58kWh battery for a range of 264 miles and can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.6sec. It costs from £37,445.

The more expensive variant has a 77kWh battery for a range of 340 miles and has a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec. It costs from £41,975.

Both models are capable of charging at rates of up to 135kW. Cupra says this will charge the 77kWh battery from 5-80% in 36 minutes.

The e-Boost powertrain can be selected from the mid-rung V2 trim level, which adds 19in wheels, an augmented reality head-up display, privacy glass and heated front seats.

Also available is V3 trim, which gains larger 20in wheels, 12-way electronically adjustable bucket seats and a massage function.

Standard features on both models include full LED exterior lighting, a 5.3in digital instrument display, Dynamic Chassis Control and a 12in infotainment touchscreen.

The e-Boost models join the standard Born, which is priced from £34,715 with a 201bhp motor and a 58kWh battery.

The Born still misses out on the UK government's £1500 EV purchase grant, as the threshold is set at £32,500.