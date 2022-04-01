BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cupra Born gains ramped-up e-Boost models from £37,445
UP NEXT
How Mission Automotive is filling the car industry's recruitment gap

Cupra Born gains ramped-up e-Boost models from £37,445

New variants of electric hot hatchback gain improved performance and up to 340 miles of range
News
1 min read
1 April 2022

The Cupra Born has gained two new e-Boost variants with the motor uprated to 228bhp.

The new additions to the Born model range mean there are three combinations of battery capacity and power available to order for the electric hot hatchback. 

The cheaper Born e-Boost features a 58kWh battery for a range of 264 miles and can do the 0-62mph sprint in 6.6sec. It costs from £37,445.

Related articles

The more expensive variant has a 77kWh battery for a range of 340 miles and has a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec. It costs from £41,975. 

Both models are capable of charging at rates of up to 135kW. Cupra says this will charge the 77kWh battery from 5-80% in 36 minutes. 

The e-Boost powertrain can be selected from the mid-rung V2 trim level, which adds 19in wheels, an augmented reality head-up display, privacy glass and heated front seats. 

Also available is V3 trim, which gains larger 20in wheels, 12-way electronically adjustable bucket seats and a massage function. 

Standard features on both models include full LED exterior lighting, a 5.3in digital instrument display, Dynamic Chassis Control and a 12in infotainment touchscreen. 

Car Review
Cupra Born
1 Cupra Born 2021 first drive review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The e-Boost models join the standard Born, which is priced from £34,715 with a 201bhp motor and a 58kWh battery. 

The Born still misses out on the UK government's £1500 EV purchase grant, as the threshold is set at £32,500.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Cupra Born 2021 first drive review hero front

Cupra Born

Does Cupra's take on the VW ID 3 have the dynamics to back up its punchier looks?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives