BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Coventry design students to help pen new British supercar
UP NEXT
Gordon Murray CEO: No regrets selling EV division to focus on ICE

Coventry design students to help pen new British supercar

New Autocar-backed competition for Coventry University design students will see them design new Riversimple
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 July 2024

Autocar and Riversimple, the UK’s only manufacturer of hydrogen-electric road cars, have launched a competition for Coventry University automotive students to design a radical supercar that might even be put into production by the Welsh-based firm.

According to the brief, the cars must be simple and elegant, incorporate a hydrogen fuel cell up front and its electronics and batteries in the rear, and be a similar size to a Ferrari Dino 246 GT – an overall length around 4.2metres, a width of 1.7metres and a height of 1.1metres. 

The supercars will use the same 70kg carbonfibre chassis as Riversimple’s 655kg Rasa and must weigh no more than 620kg.

Related articles

This lightweight approach, coupled with the fuel cell’s up to 270bhp output via four compact inboard motors, makes for a target 0-62mph sprint time of 3.5sec and 0-100mph of 6.2sec. Top speed will be limited to about 100mph.

Tyres will be relatively modest 185/40x17 affairs. No more rubber is needed because of the car’s extremely light weight, biased more than 50% to the rear.    

These parameters are testing, admitted Riversimple CEO Hugo Spowers, but the carrot for those students is enticing. 

“Most design competitions are theoretical,” he said, “but this one’s real. If our entrants come up with designs we think could work, we might well adopt them for production.”

Speaking about the car’s design, Spowers said he wants to avoid complex and aggressive, as well as retro, features, and it to not be too cab-forward (“more Miura than Countach”). 

In his mind, the car uses classical gull-wing doors with a high sill for both structural reasons and easy access, but he wants to see if the student-designers have other ideas.

Entries will be judged by Andreas Mindt, Volkswagen’s design boss, later this year. Incredibly, the German participated in a similar Autocar-backed competition as a student in 1992 – then on exchange from the Pforzheim University School of Design – and had his own work published.

A production timeline has yet to be determined, but if funding – the firm is aiming to raise around £5 million from investors – arrives, it could hit the roads in just three years, said Spowers. He added that the car also “won’t be cheap”, given its rarity and sophistication.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf
New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews

Steve Cropley

Steve Cropley Autocar
Title: Editor-in-chief

Steve Cropley is the oldest of Autocar’s editorial team, or the most experienced if you want to be polite about it. He joined over 30 years ago, and has driven many cars and interviewed many people in half a century in the business. 

Cropley, who regards himself as the magazine’s “long stop”, has seen many changes since Autocar was a print-only affair, but claims that in such a fast moving environment he has little appetite for looking back. 

He has been surprised and delighted by the generous reception afforded the My Week In Cars podcast he makes with long suffering colleague Matt Prior, and calls it the most enjoyable part of his working week.

used cars for sale

Jaguar XF 3.0d V6 S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£14,790
59,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Seat Ibiza 1.0 MPI XCELLENCE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,298
43,251miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A5 2.0 TFSI 40 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,000
45,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,500
52,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£16,298
20,661miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Picanto 1.0 EcoDynamics SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,998
33,947miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A4 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£14,479
48,902miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz C Class 3.0 C43 V6 AMG (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£28,553
44,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
BMW 4 Series 2.0 420d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£16,498
44,148miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 29 July 2024

Riverside manufacturer of hydrogen cars,  emmm that's playing very lose with words.

Latest Reviews

01 Volkswagen Golf Mk85 2024 review front driving lead
Volkswagen Golf
9
Volkswagen Golf
New Volkswagen Golf GTI front lead
Volkswagen Golf GTI
8
Volkswagen Golf GTI
1 Skoda Superb 2024 front corner
Skoda Superb
10
Skoda Superb
Skoda octavia front three quarter
Skoda Octavia
8
Skoda Octavia
Nissan Ariya frontcorner
Nissan Ariya
7
Nissan Ariya

View all car reviews