Citroen C5 Aircross gains range-topping Black Edition

Citroën has revealed a new range-topping specification for the C5 Aircross SUV, with distinctive styling and improved standard equipment that fulfils "strong customer demand for personalisation options across the brand’s hybrid line-up".

The C5 Aircross Black Edition sits above the model’s Shine and Shine Plus trim levels and features a black roof, black door mirrors and 19in wheels.

The model also gains LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and keyless entry as standard, along with a panoramic sunroof and an electric boot. The new flagship also receives the firm’s 'advanced comfort' seats finished in black Alcantara, in addition to an 8.0in touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Black Edition models are driven by hybrid power, mating Citroën's PureTech 180 engine with an 107bhp electric motor and an automatic gearbox. Citroën claims the model is capable of up to 34 miles of pure electric range. The Black Edition is also equipped with a 7.4kW on-board charger, enabling a full charge in under two hours with a 32A wallbox or public charging point.

Safety levels have been improved for this specification, with the firm’s Safety Plus Pack added as standard, including blind-spot monitoring, video and radar assistance and active safety braking. Highway driver assist is also equipped.

The C5 Aircross Black Edition is open for order now, with prices starting from £36,850, and the first deliveries are expected in October this year. Those who order through Citroën’s online store are able to add a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.

