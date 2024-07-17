BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chinese car makers optimistic UK not planning to follow EU on tariffs

The mood among Chinese EV makers has been improved by signs that the UK will stick to the current 10% tariff
Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
17 July 2024

Chinese car makers importing to the UK are seeing signs that the country is not planning to follow the European Union's increase in tariffs on China-built electric vehicles.

“What I heard is that the UK will not follow the European Union,” Victor Zhang, managing director of Chery in the UK, told Autocar at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. "I think that would be a wise decision."

Chery is partnered with JLR in China and has opened 60 dealerships in the UK in advance of sales of two brands starting later this year. 

The mood among Chinese EV makers targeting the UK will have been improved by a report yesterday that UK trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds has signalled that the UK will stick to the current 10% tariff for the moment and not adopt the EU’s temporary increase up to a maximum 47% of the wholesale cost.

