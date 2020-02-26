Top 10 best seven-seat MPVs 2020

The 2 Series Gran Tourer looks expensive, but that's compensated by the fact that it is so well equipped, is of such high quality inside and features engines that are clean and frugal.

Its rivals come in the form of range-topping variants of the Ford Grand C-Max and Renault Grand Scenic, but the 2 Series Gran Tourer will attract a different type of buyer – one who prioritises look and image above maximising practicality.

The 2 Series Gran Tourer is an impressive steer for a seven-seater, but it isn’t one that stands out in an overall impressive class. The VW Sharan is a smarter choice when value for money is concerned, but this car can’t be beaten for desirability.

More than two decades and almost two millions sales ago, Citroën pinoeered the van-based MPV with the Berlingo, and this latest (but only third) generation model returns to the original's charm and odd-ball likeability.

There are stout reasons why you might buy this instead of a more conventional MPV, too: the interior is truly cavernous, with 186 litres of storage space in the various cubbies dotted about, and even with seven seats there's still generous space for luggage.

Best of all is that the Berlingo rides with true calmmess and steers intuitively, which along with generous equipment levels for UK-spec cars make it something of an everday gem.

The Touran feels like a car created from the very core of the MPV textbook, having been born to deliver great occupant space from a fairly compact footprint.