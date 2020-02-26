Top 10 best seven-seat MPVs 2020

The MPV segment has been under attack for years; SUV sales are continuing to skyrocket and have all but eclipsed the people carrier class.
But MPVs remain the more practical option, offering better value for money in more functional packages. Some can even be both handsome and fun to drive, meaning there’s still life in the segment yet. Below, we run through 10 of the best to demonstrate this.
1. Volkswagen Sharan
The Sharan is not the most nimble in its class, but buyers will love the Sharan’s quality feel, its ease of use and the badge kudos it holds – all of which is helped by a familiar design language that makes the Sharan look a bit like an oversized Golf.
A wise optional specification is DCC adaptive chassis control, which offers a wider breadth of talents and, when set to Comfort, makes the car the best-riding in its class.
The Sharan remains a serious contender in the seven-seat MPV market and a smart buy for anyone with a need for serious practicality.
Save money with new Sharan deals from What Car?