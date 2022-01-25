BACK TO ALL NEWS
Chevrolet Corvette marks 70th anniversary with special edition
Chevrolet Corvette marks 70th anniversary with special edition

Both Stingray and Z06 models receive the celebratory specification which features bespoke styling
25 January 2022

The Chevrolet Corvette has gained a distinctive limited edition to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the legendary nameplate. 

The 70th Anniversary Edition package will be available for all 2023 Corvette Stingray and Z06 models, bringing bespoke styling to pay homage to the original car, which Chevrolet believes “pushed the boundaries of technology, performance and style".

The Stingray and Z06 both gain distinctive wheels with special wheel caps finished in red and black. The two cars also receive anniversary edition exterior badging, red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector and a boot cover. 

There are no performance amendments for either model, but the engine cover is finished in red, while there are two exterior colours on offer: white pearl metallic tri-coat or carbon flash metallic.

Drivers can also choose racing stripes in complementing colours of satin grey and satin black. In 2023, Chevrolet will increase the number of exterior and interior colours to 14 and eight respectively. 

The 70th Anniversary logo is emblazoned throughout the interior, while all cars are fitted with commemorative plaques, positioned on the centre speaker grille and imprinted on the bottom of the rear window. Customers will be given a custom luggage set with red stitching.  

“Passion for Corvette runs deep at Chevrolet and this anniversary is extra special because of the excitement and sales success we’ve achieved with the eighth generation of America’s iconic sports car,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing. 

“Even after 70 years, the Corvette still makes hearts race and kids dream of the open road,” Majoros said.

The first example of the new range-topping Corvette Z06 will be produced in 70th Anniversary Edition specification, and will go to auction at the end of January with a VIN of 001. 

ianp55 25 January 2022

Doesn't seem possible that 2023 will mark the 70th aniversery of the 'Vette debut,the C8 has truly fulfilled the promise that the C1 offered. Not forgetting that we'll have the Z06 to look forward to  as well ,how long will it be that Chevy allow road tests of it to see how an extra 175hp will add to the cars performance. Perhaps later in 2023 as a fitting end to this milestone year the General will give us an inkling of what the C8 ZR1 will be like.

