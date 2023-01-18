BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Changes to MOTs could bring later test dates, technology testing
UP NEXT
Jeep Avenger electric SUV to launch from £36,500

Changes to MOTs could bring later test dates, technology testing

The proposal comes amid the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles and new vehicle technology
News
3 mins read
18 January 2023

The UK government has launched a new consultation to “ensure MOT [tests] remain fit for the future”, which could involve pushing back the date of a vehicle’s first MOT. 

Changes will affect MOT testing for cars, motorbikes and vans, and the proposal comes amid the growing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles and the introduction of new vehicle technology. 

Key changes proposed include changing the date of a new vehicle’s first MOT from three years since initial registration to four years, which the government says will save motorists around £100 million per year in MOT fees. 

The government has claimed that moving a car’s first MOT back by a year won't impact road safety, because of the introduction of new technologies such as lane-keeping assistance increasing road safety. 

As part of the consultation, drivers have been asked to share their views on when the new first date for an MOT should be, how making the change would affect businesses and whether any other changes would be introduced. 

Many other countries in Europe, such as Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain already undertake roadworthiness tests four years after a car’s initial registration. 

Other proposed ideas include emissions monitoring, which will help bring down levels of pollution and improve vehicle efficiency. The government said new measures could include strict testing of pollutants like particulats and NOx.

Changes to EV testing are also under consideration, and potential tests could be brought in to improve reliability and safety through battery tests.

The government also said EVs could be used to judge whether new regulations should be introduced to take measures against excessively loud engines. 

The AA supports keeping MOT tests up to date and “fit for purpose”, making sure that new technologies such as “advanced safety features and autonomous systems” are properly checked. 

The motoring association did however warn against axing annual tests and spoke against shifting back a vehicle’s first MOT to year four, saying that brakes and tyres often need repairs after three years. 

Drivers agree. According to an AA poll that took the views of more than 13,000 drivers, 83% suggested that annual MOTs were “very important” for keeping cars and roads safe.  

"The MOT plays a vital role in ensuring that vehicles on our roads are safe and well maintained, and while not a formal recommendation, we totally oppose any change from an annual MOT,” said AA president Edmund King.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

"With one in 10 cars failing their first MOT, we strongly discourage the government from extending a car's first MOT to the fourth anniversary, due to road safety concerns.

Related articles

"However, there are aspects of this consultation which we support, such as ensuring the MOT is fit for purpose for the new technology in vehicles.

"Making sure MOT testers check and test advanced safety features and autonomous systems are important as the nation’s car parc evolves.”

The RAC doesn't oppose shifting back a car’s first MOT by a year but suggested that higher-mileage cars should be tested sooner. The organisation stated it was disappointed that the government was “still entertaining the idea of increasing the time between MOTs”.

“Our research clearly shows drivers don’t agree with this and believe it’s dangerous,” said the RAC's head of roads policy, Nicholas Lyes. “It would also likely increase the number of unroadworthy vehicles on our roads – putting lives at risk – and not save drivers any money, as they would likely end up with bigger repair bills as a result.”

Used cars for sale

 Volvo Xc60 2.4 D5 SE Lux Nav Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£21,199
9,960miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mazda Cx-3 1.5 SKYACTIV-D SE-L Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,000
62,018miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen PASSAT 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE Business Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,490
83,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.0i Turbo EcoFLEX Design Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,500
49,454miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,500
18,840miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 5dr
2017
£8,700
51,953miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz Cls 2.9 CLS350d AMG Line (Premium Plus) Coupe G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£33,500
49,715miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,500
24,643miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,700
71,709miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 18 January 2023

Why not?, there are Cars out there that have no MOT, we pass them daily, look at Cars when you park up,some have bald Tyres,damaged bodywork,broken lights, there should be less these Days but there not, shifting the MOT to 4yrs doesn't make a difference, also means much more work for MOT test centres.

Latest Drives

Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives