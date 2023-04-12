BYD Dolphin brings 265 miles for £26,000 in Europe

Chinese manufacturer BYD has confirmed European pricing for its new small car, which will go on sale in the UK later this year.

The new BYD Dolphin will start from €29,990 in mainland Europe, which translates to roughly £26,000 in the UK, with a selection of four trim levels: Active, Boost, Comfort and Design.

Active and Boost trims are available with a 44.9kWh battery. Active cars offer 93bhp and around 211 miles of range, while Boost ups performance to 178bhp but drops range to 188 miles.

Comfort and range-topping Design cars gain a larger, 60.4kWh battery with 265 miles of range and a more powerful, 201bhp electric motor supported by 228lb ft of torque. With this motor, the car can complete 0-62mph in around 7.0sec.

In its highest specification, the BYD Dolphin can charge at up to speeds of 88kW, which takes the the battery from 0-80% in around 29 minutes. Meanwhile, there are four driving modes: Sport, Normal, Economy and Snow.

Standard equipment includes a rotating, 12.3in touchscreen, a heat pump and a suite of safety technology such as emergency braking, traffic alerts, lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Also included is a 360deg camera.

Range-topping Comfort cars gain a panoramic sunroof, a vehicle-to-load power strip, rear privacy glass and wireless phone charging. Prices for this model start from €37,690 (£32,387).

There will be a wide range of exterior finishes to choose from, including optional dual-tone paint and a panoramic glass roof, in keeping with the brand’s efforts to pitch itself as a semi-premium offering on a par with the likes of Kia and Hyundai.

At 4290mm long, the new BYD Dolphin sits in between the Peugeot e-208 and Volkswagen ID 3 in size. It is based on the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Atto 3 family hatchback with which the brand launched its UK offensive earlier this year.