Currently reading: BYD Dolphin brings 265 miles for £26,000 in Europe
Electric Alpine A110 to use bespoke platform after Lotus split

BYD Dolphin brings 265 miles for £26,000 in Europe

Chinese rival to the Peugeot e-208 will follow its Atto 3 sibling to the UK
19 June 2023

Chinese manufacturer BYD has confirmed European pricing for its new small car, which will go on sale in the UK later this year. 

The new BYD Dolphin will start from €29,990 in mainland Europe, which translates to roughly £26,000 in the UK, with a selection of four trim levels: Active, Boost, Comfort and Design. 

Active and Boost trims are available with a 44.9kWh battery. Active cars offer 93bhp and around 211 miles of range, while Boost ups performance to 178bhp but drops range to 188 miles. 

Comfort and range-topping Design cars gain a larger, 60.4kWh battery with 265 miles of range and a more powerful, 201bhp electric motor supported by 228lb ft of torque. With this motor, the car can complete 0-62mph in around 7.0sec. 

In its highest specification, the BYD Dolphin can charge at up to speeds of 88kW, which takes the the battery from 0-80% in around 29 minutes. Meanwhile, there are four driving modes: Sport, Normal, Economy and Snow. 

Standard equipment includes a rotating, 12.3in touchscreen, a heat pump and a suite of safety technology such as emergency braking, traffic alerts, lane assist and adaptive cruise control. Also included is a 360deg camera. 

Range-topping Comfort cars gain a panoramic sunroof, a vehicle-to-load power strip, rear privacy glass and wireless phone charging. Prices for this model start from €37,690 (£32,387).

There will be a wide range of exterior finishes to choose from, including optional dual-tone paint and a panoramic glass roof, in keeping with the brand’s efforts to pitch itself as a semi-premium offering on a par with the likes of Kia and Hyundai.

At 4290mm long, the new BYD Dolphin sits in between the Peugeot e-208 and Volkswagen ID 3 in size. It is based on the same e-Platform 3.0 as the BYD Atto 3 family hatchback with which the brand launched its UK offensive earlier this year. 

The interior of the Dolphin is a more conventional-looking affair than the wildly styled interior of the Atto 3, but the Dolphin still gets some aquatic-themed details including what one company source describes as "dolphin-shaped interior door handles that will bring a joyful twist".

A comparably spacious three-person rear bench and a 345-litre boot also make the BYD Dolphin an interesting small family car option, straddling the traditional B- and C-segment hatchback classes.

Thanks to a tie-up with Shell Recharge, BYD Dolphin drivers will also get a discounted charging rate at Shell charging stations, and early takers will also get over 1000 miles of free public charging. 

As with the BYD Atto 3, the Dolphin will be sold through a number of established dealers including Arnold Clark, Pendragon, Lookers and LSH Auto. 

Deliveries for the Dolphin will begin across Europe in the fourth quarter of 2023.

ShazzaWatts 5 June 2023
I've actually seen BYD testing a pre production Dolphin whilst I was walking past Downing Street and I got a picture of it.
I initially thought, "oh must be an import from somewhere, it looks a bit strange"
But only this morning I had a closer look at the picture and saw that the number plate was SBB88E, and searched it up on Google and found a Reddit post featuring the exact same car in the Netherlands but with "test mule" tape covering the front and rear air vent trim pieces, meaning that it is a pre production model and the interior was not final.
Its currently on sale in china but with a slightly different design where the outside of china version has longer front and rear bumpers and a longer bonnet
Lucky me!
Spy shotting my first car
martini98 13 April 2023
So much for Chinese cars being cheap. Fingers crossed we get the smaller Seagull over here
