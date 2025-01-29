BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW M3 CS Touring gets 542bhp and carbonfibre aplenty
BMW iX facelift brings 426 miles of range for £92k

BMW M3 CS Touring gets 542bhp and carbonfibre aplenty

Track-focused version of hot estate goes on a diet and gets an extra 19bhp from its straight six

Charlie Martin Autocar
29 January 2025

The BMW M3 CS Touring has been revealed as an even hotter, track-focused version of the brand’s smaller performance estate, bringing extra power and a significant reduction in weight.

By replacing the bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, side mirror caps and rear diffuser with carbonfibre components, BMW has shed some 15kg from the M3 Touring, bringing its kerb weight down from 1865kg to 1850kg.

Meanwhile, the output of its 3.0-litre straight six has been increased from 523bhp to 542bhp, thanks in large part to an increase in turbocharger boost pressure from 1.7bar to 2.1bar. 

The tweaks mean the CS can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.5sec – 0.1sec less than the standard M3 Competition Touring. Its top speed is also improved by 12mph, to 186mph.

As well as extra grunt, the CS gets firmer suspension and a pair of cast-aluminium strut braces up front, boosting rigidity.

Completing the package is a range of styling tweaks, ranging from yellow LED daytime running lights – now a signature of BMW’s CS cars – to light-up ‘CS’ logos on the carbonfibre-backed bucket seats.

The CS is said to be a limited-run proposition, although specific production numbers – either globally or for the UK – have yet to be confirmed.

Prices start at £120,600 and the first examples are scheduled to arrive in the UK from March.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff writer, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Read our review

Car review
bmw m3 touring review 202301 front cornering

BMW M3 Competition Touring

Long-awaited BMW M3 Touring mega-estate finally arrives with 500bhp up front and 500 litres in the boot

Read our review
