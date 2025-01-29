BMW M3 CS Touring gets 542bhp and carbonfibre aplenty

The BMW M3 CS Touring has been revealed as an even hotter, track-focused version of the brand’s smaller performance estate, bringing extra power and a significant reduction in weight.

By replacing the bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, side mirror caps and rear diffuser with carbonfibre components, BMW has shed some 15kg from the M3 Touring, bringing its kerb weight down from 1865kg to 1850kg.

Meanwhile, the output of its 3.0-litre straight six has been increased from 523bhp to 542bhp, thanks in large part to an increase in turbocharger boost pressure from 1.7bar to 2.1bar.

The tweaks mean the CS can complete the 0-62mph sprint in 3.5sec – 0.1sec less than the standard M3 Competition Touring. Its top speed is also improved by 12mph, to 186mph.

As well as extra grunt, the CS gets firmer suspension and a pair of cast-aluminium strut braces up front, boosting rigidity.

Completing the package is a range of styling tweaks, ranging from yellow LED daytime running lights – now a signature of BMW’s CS cars – to light-up ‘CS’ logos on the carbonfibre-backed bucket seats.

The CS is said to be a limited-run proposition, although specific production numbers – either globally or for the UK – have yet to be confirmed.

Prices start at £120,600 and the first examples are scheduled to arrive in the UK from March.