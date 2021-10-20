BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW M135i gains improved handling and exhaust note
UP NEXT
BMW still betting on solid-state batteries

BMW M135i gains improved handling and exhaust note

Hot 1 Series receives reworked chassis components, a revised engine note and new paint colours
News
2 mins read
20 October 2021

The hottest variant of BMW’s popular 1 Series has received a round of updates to keep it fresh until the wider 1 Series range is facelifted, likely in 2022.

The M135i xDrive will receive track-inspired changes to its chassis components as part of the update, while also gaining a revised engine note and new exterior paint colours. 

The changes mean the model promises improved handling and sharpness, courtesy of retuned camber settings and tweaks to the springs and damping systems. 

Related articles

A new hydromount has also been installed for the front suspension wishbones, while the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear axle have been redesigned. BMW says the changes mean roll behaviour has been significantly improved, as has the steering feel.

The M135i’s engine note has also been revised to better convey the model’s four-cylinder engine and twin-tailpipe combo, which, the firm says, features a sound unique to the model with a "characterful acoustic accompaniment".

Other performance aspects of the car are unchanged. The model is still driven by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque, and has M Sport brakes, 18in wheels and a limited-slip differential as standard. 

The M135i’s interior also remains identical, but additional exterior paint colours have been added for the model, including non-metallic M Sao Paulo yellow and metallic Frozen Orange and Frozen Pure Grey. 

Prices have not been confirmed, but it is expected that the new M135i will maintain an entry cost of around £37,700. 

Used cars for sale

 BMW 1 Series 114i Se 5dr
2014
£8,495
54,200miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116i Sport 3dr
2014
£9,000
54,535miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 116i Sport 5dr
2014
£9,500
42,553miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Sport 5dr
2015
£10,000
52,671miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116i Sport 5dr
2014
£10,000
29,996miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 125d M Sport 3dr
2014
£10,159
88,598miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Efficientdynamics Plus 5dr
2016
£10,480
65,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 116d Efficientdynamics Plus 5dr
2016
£10,899
58,630miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 118i Se 5dr
2015
£10,899
25,741miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BMW 1 Series 118i 2019 road test review -

BMW 1 Series

Is BMW’s Golf-rivalling hatchback a better car for ditching rear-wheel drive?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach e GT 2021 first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2021 review
1 RAM 1500 TRX 2021 first drive review hero front

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review

RAM 1500 TRX 2021 review
1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

View all latest drives