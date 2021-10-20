BMW M135i gains improved handling and exhaust note

The hottest variant of BMW’s popular 1 Series has received a round of updates to keep it fresh until the wider 1 Series range is facelifted, likely in 2022.

The M135i xDrive will receive track-inspired changes to its chassis components as part of the update, while also gaining a revised engine note and new exterior paint colours.

The changes mean the model promises improved handling and sharpness, courtesy of retuned camber settings and tweaks to the springs and damping systems.

A new hydromount has also been installed for the front suspension wishbones, while the mounts for the trailing and control arms at the rear axle have been redesigned. BMW says the changes mean roll behaviour has been significantly improved, as has the steering feel.

The M135i’s engine note has also been revised to better convey the model’s four-cylinder engine and twin-tailpipe combo, which, the firm says, features a sound unique to the model with a "characterful acoustic accompaniment".

Other performance aspects of the car are unchanged. The model is still driven by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine producing 302bhp and 332lb ft of torque, and has M Sport brakes, 18in wheels and a limited-slip differential as standard.

The M135i’s interior also remains identical, but additional exterior paint colours have been added for the model, including non-metallic M Sao Paulo yellow and metallic Frozen Orange and Frozen Pure Grey.

Prices have not been confirmed, but it is expected that the new M135i will maintain an entry cost of around £37,700.