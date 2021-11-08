BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BMW building cars without touchscreens as chip crisis continues
UP NEXT
New Kia EV9: flagship electric SUV coming this week

BMW building cars without touchscreens as chip crisis continues

American buyers of various models are offered options credit as compensation for missing functionality
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
8 November 2021

As the global shortage of semiconductors continues to ravage the automotive industry, BMW has started selling cars without touchscreens to maintain output.

A post on the US-based Bimmerfest forum revealed that American buyers of the 3 Series, 4 Series, X3, X4, X7 and Z4 are being offered the option of touchscreen deletion in exchange for $500 (£369) of credit towards other options.

Post author Jonathan Shafer is internet sales manager at a BMW dealership in Santa Maria, California. He said: "Over the course of the last several months, we have managed to maintain the majority of our planned production in spite of limits to certain option content. As we move further into Q4 [of the year], some of these limitations have increased in scope.

Related articles

"In an effort to maintain production levels through the end of the year, we have decided to remove the touch functionality from the Central Information Display in several vehicles starting production this week."

The change doesn't affect the functionality of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, which can also be controlled using a rotary dial on the centre console. But the option isn't compatible with the Backup Assistant function, which steers the car into parking spaces, so this will be deleted as well. 

Shafer said "all indications" suggest that dealerships won't be able to retrofit touchscreen capacity into the affected cars post-sale. 

Cars without touchscreens are now running down the production lines at BMW's Spartanburg factory in the US, and it remains unclear for how long BMW will offer this option. 

Autocar contacted BMW for details on UK-bound cars, but the manufacturer didn't give any indication of how many vehicles will be affected. 

"Industry-wide supply chain issues are affecting automotive manufacturing worldwide and in some cases causing temporary limitations on the availability of some features or options," it said.

"BMW retailers in the UK are in direct communication with customers to discuss their options if this impacts any existing orders."

BMW isn't the first manufacturer to adapt its options list in the face of crippling supply chain issues. In September, Autocar found that Ford was offering the Puma without various driver assistance functions, while Volvo temporarily pared back the amount of safety functions included in the XC60's Driver Awareness Pack. 

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,300
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,600
60,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen Ds3 1.2 Puretech Dstyle Plus 3dr
2015
£3,600
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,769
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,790
84,470miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Small 2210 CUPRAFORMENTORVZ2

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review

Cupra Formentor VZ2 1.5 TSI 150 2021 UK review
15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

View all latest drives