Bentley Grand Limousine: five 'new' Mulsanne models up for sale

Unregistered examples of factory-produced stretched limousine put up for sale five years after launch
2 August 2021

Bentley is selling five Mulsanne Grand Limousine models, coachbuilt in partnership with Mulliner, that have never been registered or used.

The British firm ceased production of the £241,000 Mulsanne last year, but it built these bespoke models in 2015 for customers in the UAE. None of the five have been registered or driven on the road, despite having been shipped to the Middle Eastern country.

The Grand Limousine models feature a body stretched by 1000mm, with 79mm of additional head room and unique exterior and interior designs. 

One model was designed with silver-over-blue exterior paint, paired with a blue and linen interior completed by Burr Walnut veneer. A second model received damson-over-black paintwork, with damson leathers and a dark walnut veneer. 

Another model is described as having an “Onyx over Candy Red exterior, with a Hotspur and Camel interior finished with Olive Ash veneer”, while another gains “Rubino Red over Light Gazelle bodywork, with an interior in Fireglow and Twine leather paired with Burr Walnut veneer”.

The stretched limousines have a specially re-engineered chassis and suspension and are driven by Bentley’s twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre petrol V8 engine, producing 505bhp and 752lb ft of torque.

The cars also received unique 21in wheels to match their exterior paintwork. 

All Mulsanne Grand Limousine models were equipped with custom heating, ventilation and climate control, with an intercom to speak to the driver. The model also marked the first time that electrochromic smart glass (able to switch from completely opaque to transparent) was used in a Bentley.

