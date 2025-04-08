Bentley has introduced a second plug-in hybrid V8 option to the Continental GT and Flying Spur, with enough power to outpace the previous-generation W12 cars.

The new High Performance Hybrid powertrain joins the ranks as a lower-powered alternative to the existing 771bhp Ultra Performance set-up - but with a huge 671bhp and 686lb ft of torque, it's still good for performance figures that are on a par with some of the most extreme sports cars on sale today.

Bentley claims a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec for the Continental GT coupé (quicker than the manual Porsche 911 GT3) and 3.9sec for the Flying Spur saloon – especially rapid acceleration times for cars that weigh between 2.5 and three tonnes.

The new PHEVs run the same combination of 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and gearbox-mounted electric motor as the Ultra Performance range-toppers but in a different state of tune, while a 25.9kWh battery supplies around 50 miles of electric-only range.

The powertrain is offered in both cars (as well as the drop-top Continental GTC) in combination with the new core and Azure trims, while the more powerful set-up remains exclusive to the Speed and Mulliner trims.

Azure trim makes its return to the line-up following the launch of the new-generation Conti and Spur last year and is described as being marked out by "elegant design, a lavish specification and a strong focus on wellbeing".

It comes with a contrasting black grille with a chrome surround, a black front splitter, bespoke machined 22in wheels and Azure branding throughout.

The Azure coupé receives a panoramic sunroof, while the convertible comes with a neck-warmer for "comfortable roof-down motoring in cooler weather".

The entry price for the Continental GT is now £202,400, down from £236,600 for the higher-powered car.

Prices for the new variants of the Flying Spur have yet to be confirmed.