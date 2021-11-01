BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Archive: 125 years of motoring history now available online
UP NEXT
Tesla to open Superchargers to all EV drivers in new trial

Autocar Archive: 125 years of motoring history now available online

More than 6000 issues including 1.1 million pages are now offered through The Motoring Archive
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
1 November 2021

The entire Autocar magazine archive has been digitised and is now available online, making the world’s most comprehensive history of the automobile accessible to all.

Autocar was first published on 2 November 1895 and has been published virtually continually since then. The entire archive – covering 125 years and containing more than 6000 issues and 1.1 million pages – has been digitised by Archive Digital Limited, and will be available through www.themotoringarchive.com.

The Autocar Archive is now the most comprehensive history of the car available online. When the first issue of the magazine was published, there were just six cars on the UK’s roads, and Autocar has since charted every major development and driven every significant car.

Related articles

The Autocar Archive will initially cover the first 125 years of the magazine’s history up to 2020, with this year’s issues then archived and made available in 2022.

The digitisation process undertaken by Archive Digital Limited involved scanning every page by hand, which ensured the preservation of the centuries-old early issues of the magazine. It took more than six months to complete, and is believed to be the largest magazine digitalisation process undertaken in the UK in the past 20 years.

The online archive has been developed so that issues can be searched using key words, allowing for unrivalled access to an unparalleled reasource.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: "Digitising our archives is a brilliant initiative, as it creates a unique resource for everyone, from curious enthusiasts to historians, to use and enjoy.

“Autocar has always been the essential weekly for anyone who wants to keep up with the latest new car reviews and news, so we’re delighted to make all 126 years of our expertise and knowledge available online. This development creates a one-stop source for future generations to learn about the evolution of the car.”

This week's edition of Autocar will contain an 18-page special showcasing exactly how the archive was digitised, and highlighting some of the content found within. It is onsale on Wednesday 3 November.

To celebrate the launch the Motoring Archive, you can enjoy your first 14 days of access for free. Head to themotoringarchive.com/join and enter AUTOCAR007 at checkout to start your free trial.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£3,200
99,636miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
54,195miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sri 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,695
87,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,791
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 3dr
2014
£3,800
71,442miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,850
69,660miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 3dr
2014
£3,919
52,266miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Dualjet Sz3 5dr
2015
£3,995
69,288miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Brades 1 November 2021

Wow Autocar, what a resorce especially for those interested in older machinery.  It's great that this information will become easily available in the digital age.  I used to know of two or three sources that had archived decades of paper copies but these are no longer accessable to me or have been dispenced with.

The older tests were more interesting in my view, when cars were not routinely benchmarked against other manufacturers and largely developed my managers and accountants.  There were also small manufactures making niche products offering genuine variety.  I have had enough reading about cars that offer no driver engagement.  At least the latest electric cars pushing new technology are more interesting to read about.

Well done Autocar.  

Latest Drives

1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review
1 Porsche Macan 2 litre 2021 UK first drive hero front

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan 2.0 2021 UK review
99 Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK first drive hero front

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review

Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge 2021 UK review
1 Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV 2021 first drive review hero front

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

Volvo XC60 T8 R-Design Pro 2021 review

View all latest drives