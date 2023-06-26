BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin partners Lucid for upcoming electric cars

US-based EV start-up to supply powertrain and battery components for electric Astons
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 June 2023

Aston Martin has announced that US-based electric car start-up Lucid will supply powertrain and battery technologies for the British marque’s upcoming EV line-up. 

Lucid’s components will form the basis of Aston’s new battery-electric car platform, set to underpin a range of models including an electrified hypercar, sports car, GT and SUV.

The American start-up currently produces one model – the Air saloon – offering it with single-, dual- and tri-motor powertrains, of which the most powerful outputs more than 1200bhp. It says its current-generation motors are capable of producing up to 670bhp while weighing slightly less than 74kg apiece.

Related articles

Aston chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work [technical boss] Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.”

Lucid Air 2023 front quarter tracking New York

Aston Martin also confirmed it will continue to have access to Mercedes-Benz technologies including powertrains (both electric and internal combustion) and electrical architectures. 

Stroll added: “Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy.

“With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise of the key strategic market of China.”

Aston Martin will shed further light on its electric car plans at its capital markets day tomorrow (27 June), but Stroll previously told Autocar that the marque’s first EV is “on schedule” to arrive in 2026.

Back to top
This will be a “new product” on a “new platform”, chief creative officer Marek Reichman said earlier this month.

The firm will deliver its first plug-in hybrid model – the Valhalla supercar – next year, and by 2026 each of its model lines will offer an electrified powertrain.

Phewitt21 26 June 2023

I wonder how much watering down of the engineering a brand can absorb before it loses its identity,  Aston buy engines and electrics from Mercedes and rely on that company for the ongoing development of those quite large engineering elements,  I get the link to Lucid, makes sense but Aston want to charge Ferrari money for cars with other peoples engineering.    Porsche and Ferrari seem to be the only 2 true performance brand that's that rely on themselves in developing the whole package - Lamborghini use a lot of VAG parts and platforms these days - I saw that Aston see themselves as an ultra luxury performance brand - but when does that arrive?  What of their current models embodies that philosophy?  Is it the DB12 - great looking car, will drive fabulous I'm sure but is it a GT or a sports car, either way it's a Mercedes black series engine (with tweaks) and the cabin doesn't scream Uber luxury - I hear what the chairman says but ask - where are the cars to support that and what makes an Aston Martin an Aston Martin if you are buying in all of the key engineering elements

Peter Cavellini 26 June 2023
Phewitt21 wrote:

I wonder how much watering down of the engineering a brand can absorb before it loses its identity,  Aston buy engines and electrics from Mercedes and rely on that company for the ongoing development of those quite large engineering elements,  I get the link to Lucid, makes sense but Aston want to charge Ferrari money for cars with other peoples engineering.    Porsche and Ferrari seem to be the only 2 true performance brand that's that rely on themselves in developing the whole package - Lamborghini use a lot of VAG parts and platforms these days - I saw that Aston see themselves as an ultra luxury performance brand - but when does that arrive?  What of their current models embodies that philosophy?  Is it the DB12 - great looking car, will drive fabulous I'm sure but is it a GT or a sports car, either way it's a Mercedes black series engine (with tweaks) and the cabin doesn't scream Uber luxury - I hear what the chairman says but ask - where are the cars to support that and what makes an Aston Martin an Aston Martin if you are buying in all of the key engineering elements

How about a new car name like...the howdy doody?!, most car brands share there platform nowadays and in cars at this price level who cares?, there limited run not a mass market made in there thousands car.

