Aston Martin partners Lucid for upcoming electric cars

Aston Martin has announced that US-based electric car start-up Lucid will supply powertrain and battery technologies for the British marque’s upcoming EV line-up.

Lucid’s components will form the basis of Aston’s new battery-electric car platform, set to underpin a range of models including an electrified hypercar, sports car, GT and SUV.

The American start-up currently produces one model – the Air saloon – offering it with single-, dual- and tri-motor powertrains, of which the most powerful outputs more than 1200bhp. It says its current-generation motors are capable of producing up to 670bhp while weighing slightly less than 74kg apiece.

Aston chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Based on our strategy and requirements, we selected Lucid, gaining access to the industry’s highest performance and most innovative technologies for our future BEV products.

“We will not only leverage the significant investments Lucid has made to develop its world-class technologies, but will also further enhance and differentiate the drive experience through the work [technical boss] Roberto Fedeli and his teams are already developing, aligned with our ultra-luxury, high-performance strategy.”

Aston Martin also confirmed it will continue to have access to Mercedes-Benz technologies including powertrains (both electric and internal combustion) and electrical architectures.

Stroll added: “Along with Mercedes-Benz, we now have two world-class suppliers to support the internal development and investments we are making to deliver our electrification strategy.

“With the recently announced long-term partnership with Geely, we will also gain the opportunity to access their range of technologies and components, as well as their deep expertise of the key strategic market of China.”

Aston Martin will shed further light on its electric car plans at its capital markets day tomorrow (27 June), but Stroll previously told Autocar that the marque’s first EV is “on schedule” to arrive in 2026.