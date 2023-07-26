BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains for core models
UP NEXT
New electric cars 2023: what's coming when

Aston Martin to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains for core models

Electrification of line-up will start with Valhalla in 2024 – and accelerate using Mercedes tech from 2026 onwards
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
26 July 2023

Aston Martin will introduce plug-in hybrid versions of each of its core sports car models in the future, using technology from stakeholder Mercedes-Benz

The Gaydon firm's first PHEV is the Valhalla supercar, due in 2024, but following that from 2026 onwards will be electrified versions of each model in the 'core' line-up, currently comprising the Vantage, DB12 and DBS. 

The news was confirmed as Aston Martin announced its medium-term product strategy, following a lucrative first half of 2023 in which it boosted revenues and profits substantially

Related articles

In a statement accompanying the financial report, company chairman Lawrence Stroll announced: "Our electrification journey will start with Valhalla, our first PHEV supercar, and we plan to expand our PHEV range into our core vehicles, which will bridge the customer journey from ICE to full BEV."

Stroll later confirmed to Autocar that this hybridisation strategy applies to all model lines and will be underpinned by electrified drivetrain technology supplied by Mercedes, which has provided engines and infotainment systems to Aston since 2016.

The Mercedes-derived V8 used by the Vantage, DB12 and DBX is already used as the basis of a hybrid system in the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E-Performance and Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance, and it is likely that Aston will deploy a variation of this set-up in its own PHEVs.

Aston, of course, is already using a version of this system in its maiden PHEV, the mid-engined Valhalla. 

In Mercedes-AMG's super-hybrids, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 is paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle for a combined output in the region of 800bhp and more than 1000 lb ft of torque. 

Lithium ion batteries mounted in the boot – 13.1kWh in the S63 and 6.1kWh in the GT 63 – give electric-only ranges of 21 and 8 miles respectively, and Aston will no doubt use different packs for each of its models, depending on their billing. The larger unit would make sense in the more luxury-focused DBX SUV, for example, while the smaller, lighter battery might befit an electrified Vantage. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front

Aston Martin DB12

Grand tourer replacement for the DB11 packs a 671bhp V8, and has the Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma in its sights

Read our review
Back to top

Car Review
Aston Martin DB12
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The DB11-replacing DB12 will begin deliveries in the coming months, as the first of Aston's three heavily overhauled front-engined sports cars. Replacements for the Vantage and DBS will follow within the next 15 months, Aston bosses confirmed today, and it is likely that PHEV technology will be rolled out to the line-up as part of that process.

The DBX, meanwhile, is already available with a mild-hybrid straight-six engine in China, but it will be the PHEV that marks the electrification of Aston's SUV line in Europe. No timeframe was given for the arrival of the DBX PHEV, but given the SUV launched in early 2020, a hybrid could be expected to arrive as part of a facelift in 2024.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Lexus UX300e front driving
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
Lexus UX 300e 72.8kWh 2023 first drive
alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport

View all latest drives