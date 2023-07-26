Aston Martin to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains for core models

Aston Martin will introduce plug-in hybrid versions of each of its core sports car models in the future, using technology from stakeholder Mercedes-Benz.

The Gaydon firm's first PHEV is the Valhalla supercar, due in 2024, but following that from 2026 onwards will be electrified versions of each model in the 'core' line-up, currently comprising the Vantage, DB12 and DBS.

The news was confirmed as Aston Martin announced its medium-term product strategy, following a lucrative first half of 2023 in which it boosted revenues and profits substantially.

In a statement accompanying the financial report, company chairman Lawrence Stroll announced: "Our electrification journey will start with Valhalla, our first PHEV supercar, and we plan to expand our PHEV range into our core vehicles, which will bridge the customer journey from ICE to full BEV."

Stroll later confirmed to Autocar that this hybridisation strategy applies to all model lines and will be underpinned by electrified drivetrain technology supplied by Mercedes, which has provided engines and infotainment systems to Aston since 2016.

The Mercedes-derived V8 used by the Vantage, DB12 and DBX is already used as the basis of a hybrid system in the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 E-Performance and Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance, and it is likely that Aston will deploy a variation of this set-up in its own PHEVs.

Aston, of course, is already using a version of this system in its maiden PHEV, the mid-engined Valhalla.

In Mercedes-AMG's super-hybrids, the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 is paired with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle for a combined output in the region of 800bhp and more than 1000 lb ft of torque.

Lithium ion batteries mounted in the boot – 13.1kWh in the S63 and 6.1kWh in the GT 63 – give electric-only ranges of 21 and 8 miles respectively, and Aston will no doubt use different packs for each of its models, depending on their billing. The larger unit would make sense in the more luxury-focused DBX SUV, for example, while the smaller, lighter battery might befit an electrified Vantage.