Lamborghini Huracan STJ is swansong for famed V10

Aston Martin to keep combustion cars on sale well into 2030s

Company chairman Lawrence Stroll says Aston customers want "sounds and smells" from their sports cars
Mark Tisshaw
10 April 2024

There will “always be demand” for combustion-engined cars, according to Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, who has pledged to keep selling them for as long as he is legally allowed to.

Aston Martin recently pushed back its plans to launch its first electric car in 2025 to 2027 and has increased investments in plug-in hybrid technology accordingly.

Stroll expects plug-in hybrids to be far more than a 'bridging' technology and that they will remain on sale well into the middle of the 2030s and beyond. He added that demand for electric cars is particularly weak in the luxury segments.

“We planned to launch at the end of 2025 and were ready to do so, but it seems there is a lot more hype in EVs, politically driven or whatever, than consumer demand, particularly at an Aston Martin price point,” he told Autocar.

Stroll said that customers have told dealers that they said they want “sounds and smells” and favour ICE technology for their Astons.

Aston Martin has developed a bespoke EV architecture and plans to launch four electric cars on it, including a GT, SUV, crossover and ‘mid-engined’ supercar, but they won't come before 2027. Design work on these cars is complete.

The company's PHEV technology will be based around V8s, as customers aren't keen on V6s, said Stroll.

The engines will still be sourced from Mercedes-AMG throughout the PHEV era, and the new Aston Martin V12 that powers the DBS replacement is able to be hybridised, too.

The PHEVs will be based on Aston Martin’s existing architectures and will likely be introduced into existing model lines.

When it comes to EVs, Stroll expects SUVs to become fully electric in the luxury segments before sports cars.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

HiPo 289 10 April 2024

Hmmm.  Lotus sold more cars in 2023 than it ever has in one year before.  Why?  Because it's making electric SUVs and selling them in China.  So Aston-Martin are not making good business decisions.   At the same time, when Aston-Martin started making cars, they used the latest tech.  For example in 1922, they became the first British sports cars to be sold with front brakes.  Now they are sticking their heads in the sand with old inefficient combustion tech.  To this enthusiast, that seems like a fail.

