BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin to end pure-combustion sales by 2026
UP NEXT
Study reveals electric cars with the best MOT records

Aston Martin to end pure-combustion sales by 2026

Chairman Lawrence Stroll expects a fully electrified line-up, split between hybrids and EVs
News
2 mins read
2 February 2022

Aston Martin has committed to dropping its pure-ICE engines within four years, according to reports. The firm has stated that it will be fully electrified from 2026, although an element of combustion engines will remain because hybrids will form part of the mix.

Nevertheless, it represents a change of heart from the British sports car manufacturer, which  had previously said electrified vehicles would form only part of its line-up. However, rival Bentley has gone further, with a target of being electric-only by 2030.

Chairman Lawrence Stroll told the Financial Times: “I can’t tell you that 100% of Aston Martin customers want an electric vehicle.

Related articles

“People still want the smell, the noise [of combustion-engined cars]. We’re gradually going to get to full EV, but we will continue offering both [electric and hybrids].

“There will still be an electrification component, but if someone wants an internal combustion engine in 2028, that will happen.”

Stroll was speaking at the launch of the DBX 707, the most powerful luxury SUV from a mainstream manufacturer. Despite all the focus on future electrification, the 707 uses a significantly uprated twin-turbo V8 producing 697bhp and 664lb ft. CEO Tobias Moers told Autocar that he expects this version to make up 60% of DBX sales when deliveries start in Q2 2022.

Further updates are also on the way for the popular DBX, which will be the first hybridised Aston Martin when a mild-hybrid version is added later this year. That DBX will be for China only, due to that country’s high import tax on performance vehicles, before a PHEV DBX appears in 2024 for all markets as part of the SUV’s facelift.

Used cars for sale

 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Zf 8 Speed Auto
2020
£22,495
13,028miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Rapide S V12 [552] 4dr Touchtronic Iii Auto
2015
£67,990
29,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£69,900
20,655miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2016
£69,950
39,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Db9 V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto
2015
£69,950
52,605miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Rapide S V12 [552] 4dr Touchtronic Iii Auto
2017
£71,900
19,850miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2016
£72,995
4,950miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2018
£79,890
11,897miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
2017
£79,900
18,347miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2022 UK first drive review lead

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review

Maserati MC20 2022 UK review
1 Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review

Ssangyong Korando e-Motion 2022 UK review
1 Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review

Lexus NX 350h 2022 UK review
1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

View all latest drives