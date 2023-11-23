Aston Martin DBS to be replaced by hardcore V12 supercar

Aston Martin is preparing to transform the V12-engined DBS grand tourer into a bonafide supercar that is obviously distinct from its V8-engined Vantage and DB12 siblings.

The reinvented DBS will crown a reinvented Aston Martin sports car line-up; the DB11 has already been replaced by the DB12, the Vantage will also soon be heavily reinvented and the DBX SUV will receive an overhauled interior – complete with a touchscreen for the first time – during 2024.

While the DB12 is available only with a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 supplied by Aston Martin shareholder Mercedes-AMG, the DBS is tipped to serve as a celebratory swansong for the firm’s own venerable 5.2-litre V12, which was ramped up to 759bhp for the final-edition DBS 770 and could be in line to receive even more grunt to do battle with Ferrari’s upcoming 812 Superfast replacement.

The replacement for the DBS will be “completely different” to both the DB12 and the Vantage replacement, Aston Martin chief creative officer Marek Reichman told Autocar earlier this year.

As for the name, Long noted that ‘DB’ models tend to sit at the “core of the line-up”, suggesting that flagships such as this merit names beginning with V (like Valhalla and Valkyrie), and Autocar understands a revival of the Vanquish badge is on the cards.

There has been no official announcement on the future of the DBS, which is bowing out in its current form with the 770 Ultimate edition, but Long said the brand “will always have a flagship”, and its desire to reinforce its sporting prowess means a top-rung supercar is clearly all but a necessity.

Long added: “The focus on performance as a pillar of the brand is critical. Historically, we’ve been a performance brand as well as a luxury brand, and we’re moving back to that.”

Crucial to Aston Martin’s desire to cement its status as a maker of top-drawer sports cars as well as more luxury cars will be ensuring that each of its front-engined models has its own distinct character and capabilities.