Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: ultra-rare special previewed

Aston Martin has released more realistic renderings of the new DBS GT Zagato, a limited-run reworking of the DBS Superleggera created to celebrate Italian styling house Zagato’s centenary.

Although still digital images, the new shots remove some of the exaggerated proportions of the previous renders, showing what we can expect for the final version to be revealed in the coming months.

The new machine is limited to 19 models, and is being sold exclusively as a pair with a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model. The DBZ Centenary Collection will cost £6 million, plus taxes.

The DBS GT Zagato is an extensively reworked version of a DBS Superleggera, and takes styling cues from the original DB4 GT Zagato. The car’s styling was conducted by Zagato and Aston Martin’s design team.

It features a ‘double-bubble’ roof styled after the original, which runs from the front windscreen to the tail of the car, replacing the rear windscreen.