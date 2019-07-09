Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: ultra-rare special previewed

More detailed preview images show the production DBS Zagato, based on DBS Superleggera and only set to be sold as part of a £6 million pair
by Lawrence Allan
9 July 2019

Aston Martin has released more realistic renderings  of the new DBS GT Zagato, a limited-run reworking of the DBS Superleggera created to celebrate Italian styling house Zagato’s centenary.

Although still digital images, the new shots remove some of the exaggerated proportions of the previous renders, showing what we can expect for the final version to be revealed in the coming months. 

The new machine is limited to 19 models, and is being sold exclusively as a pair with a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model. The DBZ Centenary Collection will cost £6 million, plus taxes.

The DBS GT Zagato is an extensively reworked version of a DBS Superleggera, and takes styling cues from the original DB4 GT Zagato. The car’s styling was conducted by Zagato and Aston Martin’s design team.

It features a ‘double-bubble’ roof styled after the original, which runs from the front windscreen to the tail of the car, replacing the rear windscreen.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2018 road test review - hero review

New flagship super-GT has world-class fast grand touring capability, handling and driver involvement. Will Aston’s Vanquish successor be the third hit in a row for its second-century plan?

The front of the car has also been restyled, with a similar bubble theme, new headlights and a reworked Zagato front grille. The car gains a unique wheel design too.

The mechanical underpinnings of the DBS GT Zagato will be unchanged from the Superleggera, including the 715bhp turbocharged 5.2-litre V12.

The previously announced DB4 GT Zatago Continuation will be offered as a track-only car, because the specifications will exactly match the 58-year-old original design. That will include an updated version of the original’s straight-six, 380bhp engine.

Customer deliveries of the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will begin at the end of this year, with deliveries of the DBS GT Zagato following in late 2020.

9

Bob Cholmondeley

25 March 2019

Another car that will be locked away unused, until a fat profit can be made selling it on.

Citroëniste.

Halcyon

25 March 2019

because the visibility from the driver's seat will be so terrible that it would be outright dangerous to drive this thing on a public road.

Symanski

25 March 2019

The current DBS is definitely the first car in history that Khan could improve.   Even the V8 Vantage I'd like to see him work on.

 

Even Zagato have manged a half decent attempt, but I bet the finished one won't look as good as the concept art.

JMax18

25 March 2019

I think part of Andy Palmers mission is to have a wider model range than Mercedes. Theyre certainly heading that way. Pessemism aside, they are a very exciting brand (and British too)

JMax

Peter Cavellini

25 March 2019

 Nice to see Aston producing exciting cars, but I’m afraid I don’t like the design of the rear, it’s a bit Boaty for my liking....

Peter Cavellini.

NoPasaran

25 March 2019

ultra-exclusive special version for an ultra-exclusive special price. Everywhere the same. Porsche talks about leasing or whatever they say about the speculators and then makes another ultra-exclusive "lifestyle" special version for an extra-ultra-exclusive special price, hehe.

jason_recliner

25 March 2019

If I had six million pounds spare I probably couldn't resist.

devid304

25 March 2019

The Colonel

9 July 2019

Meh!

There'll be a bevested bloke in a Beijing suburb knocking out the panels for these to fit onto an old tractor frame before the first Centenary pair get delivered to the "art collector" (read: oligarch) with the cash to spare.

Still, by 2021, there'll still be more of these in existence, than TVRs.  ;)

