Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: ultra-rare special previewed

Aston Martin has released more realistic renderings of the new DBS GT Zagato, a limited-run reworking of the DBS Superleggera created to celebrate Italian styling house Zagato’s centenary.
Although still digital images, the new shots remove some of the exaggerated proportions of the previous renders, showing what we can expect for the final version to be revealed in the coming months.
The new machine is limited to 19 models, and is being sold exclusively as a pair with a DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model. The DBZ Centenary Collection will cost £6 million, plus taxes.
The DBS GT Zagato is an extensively reworked version of a DBS Superleggera, and takes styling cues from the original DB4 GT Zagato. The car’s styling was conducted by Zagato and Aston Martin’s design team.
It features a ‘double-bubble’ roof styled after the original, which runs from the front windscreen to the tail of the car, replacing the rear windscreen.
Another car that will be locked away unused, until a fat profit can be made selling it on.
because the visibility from the driver's seat will be so terrible that it would be outright dangerous to drive this thing on a public road.
Symanski
The current DBS is definitely the first car in history that Khan could improve. Even the V8 Vantage I'd like to see him work on.
Even Zagato have manged a half decent attempt, but I bet the finished one won't look as good as the concept art.
I think part of Andy Palmers mission is to have a wider model range than Mercedes. Theyre certainly heading that way. Pessemism aside, they are a very exciting brand (and British too)
Nice to see Aston producing exciting cars, but I’m afraid I don’t like the design of the rear, it’s a bit Boaty for my liking....
ultra-exclusive special version for an ultra-exclusive special price. Everywhere the same. Porsche talks about leasing or whatever they say about the speculators and then makes another ultra-exclusive "lifestyle" special version for an extra-ultra-exclusive special price, hehe.
If I had six million pounds spare I probably couldn't resist.
The Colonel
£6 million?
Meh!
There'll be a bevested bloke in a Beijing suburb knocking out the panels for these to fit onto an old tractor frame before the first Centenary pair get delivered to the "art collector" (read: oligarch) with the cash to spare.
Still, by 2021, there'll still be more of these in existence, than TVRs. ;)
