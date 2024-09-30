BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Alpine confirms plans for a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV
UP NEXT
Original or remaster? Electric MGB faces new Cyberster

Alpine confirms plans for a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV

Car will be developed at new EV R&D base, named Hypertech Alpine
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 September 2024

French car maker Alpine has confirmed plans to launch a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV.

The car is currently being referred to as the Future Alpine Supercar. The brand has not released any further details, except that the car will be developed at a new state-of-the-art research and development centre that will open later this year.

This R&D base, named Hypertech Alpine and located at the Viry-Châtillon Formula 1 engine facility to the south of Paris, will focus on work into future EV technologies. 

Related articles

This includes the development of the brand’s sports car batteries to be used by the likes of the upcoming A110 EV, as well as next-generation ultra-high density cells to be used in future solid-state packs. The latter will be tested in “extreme operating conditions for supercar-type applications”, said Alpine.

Next-generation and ultra-efficient electric motors will also be developed with Ampere, Renault’s new EV and software arm. 

This suggests the new supercar will be electrically powered, and used to showcase Alpine’s future EV tech, rather than a production version of the brand’s Alpenglow concept, which is powered by a hydrogen V6 powertrain.

That low-slung, technologically advanced hypercar concept could, however, give clues to the design of the future supercar. Alpine design chief Antony Villain previously told Autocar the concept - an evolution of the Hy4 concept – was created with a production car "in mind". 

The new hub will also bring the firm’s motorsport divisions under one roof, including its WEC, Dakar and F1 teams - the latter also having a new technical development division. F1 engines will no longer be made there.

"Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine's development strategy and, more broadly, to the group's innovation strategy,” said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief.

“It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Châtillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the group's ambitious future while strengthening Alpine's position as an 'innovation garage'. 

“Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project, thanks particularly to Hypertech Alpine.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Leapmotor C10 front distance
Leapmotor C10
Leapmotor C10
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
Cupra Terramar
01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF

View all car reviews

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,498
14,460miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHDi GT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,998
25,690miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe RS Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,998
9,288miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 1.5 218i M Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£22,298
15,553miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,998
10,922miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 1.5 116d Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,795
69,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Technik Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£14,798
42,061miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h Design Touring Sports CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,998
82,545miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£23,998
50,092miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 30 September 2024

I thought EV Supercars/ hypercars weren't selling at the moment?

Latest Reviews

Leapmotor C10 front distance
Leapmotor C10
Leapmotor C10
01 Cupra Terramar PHEV 2024 review lead cornering
Cupra Terramar
Cupra Terramar
01 Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024 review lead cornering
Hyundai Ioniq 5
8
Hyundai Ioniq 5
01 BMW Z4 manual 2024 review front driving
BMW Z4
8
BMW Z4
Jaguar XF front three quarter lead
Jaguar XF
8
Jaguar XF

View all car reviews