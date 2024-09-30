Alpine confirms plans for a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV

French car maker Alpine has confirmed plans to launch a supercar – and it is expected to be an EV.

The car is currently being referred to as the Future Alpine Supercar. The brand has not released any further details, except that the car will be developed at a new state-of-the-art research and development centre that will open later this year.

This R&D base, named Hypertech Alpine and located at the Viry-Châtillon Formula 1 engine facility to the south of Paris, will focus on work into future EV technologies.

This includes the development of the brand’s sports car batteries to be used by the likes of the upcoming A110 EV, as well as next-generation ultra-high density cells to be used in future solid-state packs. The latter will be tested in “extreme operating conditions for supercar-type applications”, said Alpine.

Next-generation and ultra-efficient electric motors will also be developed with Ampere, Renault’s new EV and software arm.

This suggests the new supercar will be electrically powered, and used to showcase Alpine’s future EV tech, rather than a production version of the brand’s Alpenglow concept, which is powered by a hydrogen V6 powertrain.

That low-slung, technologically advanced hypercar concept could, however, give clues to the design of the future supercar. Alpine design chief Antony Villain previously told Autocar the concept - an evolution of the Hy4 concept – was created with a production car "in mind".

The new hub will also bring the firm’s motorsport divisions under one roof, including its WEC, Dakar and F1 teams - the latter also having a new technical development division. F1 engines will no longer be made there.

"Creating this Hypertech Alpine centre is key to Alpine's development strategy and, more broadly, to the group's innovation strategy,” said Alpine CEO Philippe Krief.

“It is a turning point in the history of the Viry-Châtillon site, which will ensure the continuity of a savoir-faire and the inclusion of its rare skills in the group's ambitious future while strengthening Alpine's position as an 'innovation garage'.

“Its racing DNA remains a cornerstone of the brand. It will continue to fuel an unprecedented industrial and automotive project, thanks particularly to Hypertech Alpine.”