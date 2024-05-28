BACK TO ALL NEWS
Alfa Romeo to switch to centrally-mounted numberplates

New pedestrian safety regulations end firm's long-standing tradition of offset numberplates
James Attwood
28 May 2024

Future Alfa Romeo models, including the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, will end a long brand tradition by featuring centrally mounted number plates, due to new pedestrian safety regulations.

A significant number of the Italian firm’s models feature offset number plates mounted on one of the front wings. The tradition started with the 1955 Giulietta Spider, and continues today with the current Giulia, Tonale and Stelvio. The offset placement enables Alfa’s triangular ’scudetto’ grille to be seen unobscured.

The recently launched Alfa Romeo Junior hatch features a centrally mounted plate, and the firm’s design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos confirmed that would be the same with the electric Giulia and Stelvio replacements that will be revealed in the coming years – and future models beyond that.

“We cannot put the number plate on the side any more because of the homologation regulations for pedestrian [safety],” said Mesonero-Romanos. The change relates to changes made in the European Union’s new General Safety Regulations to better protect pedestrians in the case they are struck by a car.

“Some die-hard Alfisti, who think an Alfa Romeo isn’t an Alfa Romeo unless it has the numberplate on the side won’t be happy, but there are plenty of beautiful Alfa Romeos in history which have the number plate in the middle: I own an Alfetta and a 1968 Giulia which have a central plate and look beautiful.

“This will allow us to have symmetry anyway, so I am happy - I’m one of the guys who likes the plate in the middle.”

The next-gen Stelvio is due to be launched next year with the Giulia following in 2026, and both models sitting on the new STLA Large electric platform.

Mesonero-Romanos confirmed that the design of both models has now been finalised and signed-off, adding that they “are fantastic. It’s what people would expect from a Giulia in terms of sportiness, with a super-cool coupe – and I don’t tell you anything else now.”

Mesonero-Romanos did confirm that the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio EVs would feature a “fresh interpretation” of the scudetto, although he wouldn’t detail how it would be altered to accommodate a front number plate. But he did confirm that, because of the lack of radiator cooling requirements for the electric powertrain, it will feature a closed-off graphical design similar to the zoomed-in 3D effect logo used on the Junior. 

“Putting the logo in a big size shows we are proud of it, and it’s a modern interpretation graphically, it’s pretty strong to have it in a big size,” he added. “when you look at sneakers and things, everyone is making big logos, and it’s nice as long as it’s subtle. If it was pink it would be too much.

“With Alfa function and design always go together: the next generation of cars will have a closed logo because they will be electric cars, and we cannot have the function of the Scudetto as it was when it was conceived.”

Alfa is one of the few mainstream manufacturers to currently offer offset plate on its models, although they have been a feature of other vehicles ranging from the Mitsubishi Lancer to the Bugatti Chiron.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
scotty5 28 May 2024

It would have been good if article expanded on what problems having something like a number plate offset add to pedestrian safety. We can all understand things like badges etc on the bonnet , but on the face of it, a plastic number plate mounted low down on a plastic bumper?  Looking at the above picture, the front valance sits proud of the bumber, so wouldn't that pose more of an injury risk? 

00se7en 28 May 2024

Not sure on the legality of decal numberplates these days (EU or here) but if pedestrian safety is the issue then feels like a better answer?

xxxx 28 May 2024

This cannot be the whole story, the license plate only takes up a third so the pedestrian is likely to miss it altogher anyway.  Probably down to PSA not having to do any redesigning for their badge engineered cars.

