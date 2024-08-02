BACK TO ALL NEWS
AC Cobra GT Coupe revealed with supercharged 799bhp V8

British-built reinterpretation of classic racer is made from carbonfibre, targeting sub-1450kg weight
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
2 August 2024

Donington-based AC Cars has revealed a coupé version of the venerable Cobra, melding modern technology and production techniques with a historic silhouette.

The car is said to draw on the AC 298 coupé that competed in the 1964 Le Mans 24 Hours, taking inspiration from its raked Kamm tail. That car infamously hit 180mph when AC tested it on the M1 motorway, prompting a media furore that is often said to have resulted in the introduction of the national speed limit – although that is a myth.

The range-topping version of the new Cobra GT Coupé, called the Clubsport Edition, will pack a supercharged V8 that puts out 799bhp. A weight figure for the run of 99 special-edition cars has yet to be confirmed, but AC said it is targeting less than 1450kg. This is balanced 50:50 over the front and rear axles, the firm claims.

The Cobra GT Coupé will also be offered with a 720bhp version of the supercharged V8 and a naturally aspirated option with 450bhp.

All versions will be based on the same aluminium chassis as the AC Cobra GT roadster, with bodywork made from carbonfibre. 

Order books are open now and prices start at £325,000 (excluding VAT). The first Clubsport Edition cars will be delivered in late 2025, with regular versions following thereafter. All cars will be built in the UK.

