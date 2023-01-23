625bhp Alpina B5 GT revealed as firm’s most powerful model yet

Alpina has revealed its latest ultra-limited model, which will go on sale as the most powerful yet produced by the Buchloe-based firm.

The new BMW Alpina B5 GT, which is on sale now from €145,500 and available in both saloon and Touring estate bodystyles, is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine producing 625bhp and 626lb ft of torque.

It surpasses the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupé and the BMW Alpina XB7 SUV, both of which produce 612bhp and 590lb ft. The standard B5 produces an already eye-watering 612bhp.

The saloon can boast a 0-62mph sprint of just 3.4sec, while the Touring accelerates to the same figure in 3.6sec.

Power is managed by a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission.

Alpina says the increase in power over the standard B5 is down to optimised air intakes and updates to engine software and boost pressures.

Other changes include bolstered handling thanks to front-end reinforcement with a new dome-bulkhead strut and optimised roll support.

The B5 GT sits on a set of 20in forged wheels with Brembo brake discs, measuring 395x36mm at the front and 398x28 mm at the rear.

Its interior is finished with Nappa or Merino leather, walnut wood trim and B5 GT lettering. The sports seats are said to improve lateral support and gain Alcantara centres to improve comfort. A digital instrument panel sits behind the steering wheel.

Each car also gains a unique stainless-steel production plaque attached to the centre console, while the engine bay displays the model’s production number.

Other standard kit includes a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon surround-sound system and Anthracite roof lining.

The B5 GT is limited to just 250 examples, with order books open now. Alpina said deliveries will start in July.