2026 Hennessey 2400bhp six-wheeler EV targets 1000km range

Hennessey has revealed further details about its first electric car, the six-wheeled Project Deep Space grand tourer with a mind-boggling power output and a $3 million (£2.25m) price.

The outlandish EV – rendered by Autocar above, based on official sketches – will feature a central driving position within a diamond-shaped four-seat layout.

Company boss John Hennessey said it will be about six metres long and that it should also be the fastest-accelerating four-seater from 0-200mph.

Work has already begun on the production car, which should be launched in 2026. No more than 105 examples will be made.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Hennessey told Autocar that he had been thinking about EVs for years but always struggled with the weight of sufficiently potent battery packs for brand-appropriate performance.

“My biggest challenge in my mind for about 10 years before I would let myself think about electrification was the weight. In terms of a proper sports or hypercar, it can’t weigh 5000lb [2267kg],” he said.

“I kept waiting for battery technology and lighter batteries to come along, but we’re not there yet. Two-and-a-half years ago, I thought: 'What if weight isn’t an issue for our first shot at electrification? What if it's not a hypercar? What if it's not a sports car?'"

The Deep Space will use a motor for each of its six wheels to get maximum traction. On the decision to implement six-wheel drive, Hennessey said: “I thought that if four electric motors were good, then maybe six motors and six tyres would be. It’s six electric motors with, say, the power potential of 400hp per motor.”