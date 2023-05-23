2024 Volkswagen Touareg gets redesign and interior upgrades

Volkswagen has unveiled its facelifted Touareg some five years after the third-generation model first went on sale in the UK.

The upmarket SUV, a sister model to the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne (alongside which it's produced at Volkswagen's Bratislava plant in Slovakia) receives a series of exterior design upgrades as well as a reworked interior with new digital functionality across three lines: basic, Elegance and R-Line.

Among the changes to the exterior is a new-look front grille that aims to provide greater emphasis to the visual width of the Touareg. Models with the basic and elegance lines get a chrome look optic, with the R-line sporting a blackened optic. The air ducts in the lower section of the front bumper are also larger than before and receive an individual design depending on the line.

The facelifted model, previewed in camouflaged form in February, also sports reworked headlights. Volkswagen's IQ Light HD matrix system with up to 19,216 micro-LEDs per unit is an option.

At the rear, the 2024-model-year Touareg receives a new light bar across the tailgate as well as new-look tail-light graphics. It also adopts an illuminated logo – a first on a Volkswagen model sold in Europe – in combination with the IQ Light HD headlights.

Additionally, there are four new wheel designs: Coventry in 19in, Braga in 20in, Napoli in 21in and Leeds in 21in.

Inside, the facelifted Touareg adopts the previously optional Innovision Cockpit as standard. This includes 12in instrument and 15in infotainment digital displays.

Upgrades to the software and functionality bring more advanced HD map data with lane-level sat-nav and a new voice-control system based around conversational commands. There's also wireless mirroring of smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.