BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2024 Nio ET5 Orion: electric estate officially revealed
UP NEXT
Jaguar Land Rover revenues surge 25% as chip crisis eases

2024 Nio ET5 Orion: electric estate officially revealed

Estate version of hotly anticipated saloon packs up to 480bhp; arrives in UK and Europe next year
News
2 mins read
12 May 2023

Chinese premium electric car brand Nio will name its new estate the ET5 Orion, a source with knowledge of the matter has told Autocar.

The rival to the upcoming BMW i5 Touring has been spotted on an advertising shoot in Norway ahead of its launch later this year and shows an elegant rebody of the ET5 saloon.

The ET5 Orion will be aimed at European customers and will also be made in right-hand drive for sale in the UK.

Related articles

“It’s a very beautiful car. It has a lot of interior space, including rear head room,” Nio CEO William Li told Autocar ahead of the Shanghai motor show last month.

Li last year said that Nio would launch in the UK at the end of 2023 and has already hired a managing director to oversee sales of the brand here: Matt Galvin, previously commercial operations boss at Volvo UK. 

However, Nio has since pushed back the UK launch to 2024, the brand confirmed at the Shanghai show.

It will launch with the ET5 saloon – a rival to the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 – and the ET5 Orion.

Nio will also introduce battery-swap stations in the UK to allow owners to change their batteries in around five minutes, giving the brand a useful unique selling point if it can install a decent-size network.

Its cars will be exclusively leased, either for a fixed period or via a more flexible subscription model that will enable customers to hand back their vehicles with as little as a month’s notice.

Nio launched its brand globally in 2016 at an event in London but restricted sales initially to China. The brand moved to Europe in 2021 starting in Norway, before expanding last year to Sweden, the Netherlands and Denmark.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Nio will also launch a second car brand aimed at European consumers starting next year. Codenamed Firefly, it will sell smaller, more affordable cars built in China but sold in Europe first. 

A launch date of next year will mean the ET5 Orion will compete with BMW’s planned estate version of the electric i5 to become the first premium electric estate. 

The Nio estate is 4790mm long, 1960mm wide and 1499mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2888mm, according to Nio filings with China’s copyright authority.

Power is expected to mirror that of the ET5 saloon, with a dual-motor set-up giving four-wheel drive. In the saloon, the front asynchronous motor delivers 201bhp and the rear synchronous motor 282bhp for an overall system output of 480bhp, together with up to 520lb ft of torque.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
NinaBriella 9 March 2023

I get paid more than $200 to $400 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $30k from this without having online working skills .r Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…

Here is I started.…………>>w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

Andrew1 9 March 2023
It might be time for Tesla to consider an estate version of Model 3, or a proper, useful hatchback.
scrap 9 March 2023

That's a good looking car. Fascinating to see how the battery-swap plan works in real life... and if and when the super high capacity 'semi solid state' battery comes to market, is there any point? Is making the battery a more integrated part of the structure the better route forward?

The other big concern is whether Europe is losing its car manufacturing industry to China. We should be repatriating more manufacturing (consumer goods like tvs etc) not losing even more. 

Peter Cavellini 10 March 2023
scrap wrote:

That's a good looking car. Fascinating to see how the battery-swap plan works in real life... and if and when the super high capacity 'semi solid state' battery comes to market, is there any point? Is making the battery a more integrated part of the structure the better route forward?

The other big concern is whether Europe is losing its car manufacturing industry to China. We should be repatriating more manufacturing (consumer goods like tvs etc) not losing even more. 

The West just sat on its hands and let the East start to take over their industrial dominance decades ago, now China and other Eastern countries are turning out some of the best vehicles, they only have themselves to blame.

Latest Drives

maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive

View all latest drives