2024 Fisker EV sports car promises world-beating range

Sports car will become third model in American EV maker's line-up, following Ocean SUV and compact Pear
News
2 mins read
4 May 2022

Fisker has confirmed it will reveal an electric grand tourer sports car in 2024, which it claims will have the longest range of any production EV.

Codenamed Project Ronin, the model will become the third in the American brand's line-up, following the Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker Pear compact car. 

The GT will be developed at Fisker Magic Works, the recently announced UK engineering centre led by former Aston Martin special projects chief Dave King.  

In a single image released today, Fisker hinted that the Ronin will be a two-door four-seat GT with a long, sloping bonet.

The owner of the California-based start-up, Henrik Fisker, said the Ronin will have advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance and overall driving experience.

It will also feature active aerodynamics and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

Fisker promises it will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as “a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future”.

It will feature unique doors and a vegan interior with an “advanced design”.

Fisker will reveal the Ronin in August 2023, with production due to begin in the second half of 2024. 

Henrik Fisker said: "The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance. 

"Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain and software capabilities.”

Currently, the Mercedes EQS is currently the longest-range EV in production, with a range of 420 miles. Alongside Fisker, a number of manufacturers are working on longer-range models. Most recently, Mercedes real-word tested its EQXX concept achieving 626 miles; the technology from that vehicle is expected to be in production models from 2024 so it is likely Fisker is aiming for a similar figure.

As reported, Fisker plans to put one million EVs on the road between now and 2027 and will expand the company further to become a million-cars-per-year business beyond 2030.

The Ocean will arrive on British shores next year, followed by the Pear (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) a year later. A fourth car will also be added to the line up in 2025, but its design is still being discussed.

Peter Cavellini 4 May 2022

Sorry, but this sounds like the six million Dollar Man scenario, we can rebuild him better, faster, stronger etc, Fisker make so many claims but with no hard facts, I'm waiting for EV charging to come down to ICE car five-ten minute stop ,and not just for runway Bunnies, I'm talking the types of Car you and I drive every Day, even Doc Brown old banger was quicker fuelled!

bol 4 May 2022

It looks a bit more Camaro than Griffith doesn't it? I wonder which British sports cars they've been looking at? Can't wait to see it in production either way. They don't lack ambition 

xxxx 4 May 2022

Sure can talk the talk 

