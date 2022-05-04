2024 Fisker EV sports car promises world-beating range

Fisker has confirmed it will reveal an electric grand tourer sports car in 2024, which it claims will have the longest range of any production EV.

Codenamed Project Ronin, the model will become the third in the American brand's line-up, following the Fisker Ocean SUV and Fisker Pear compact car.

The GT will be developed at Fisker Magic Works, the recently announced UK engineering centre led by former Aston Martin special projects chief Dave King.

In a single image released today, Fisker hinted that the Ronin will be a two-door four-seat GT with a long, sloping bonet.

The owner of the California-based start-up, Henrik Fisker, said the Ronin will have advanced, lightweight materials and focus on range, performance and overall driving experience.

It will also feature active aerodynamics and an innovative battery design, with the pack integrated into the structure of the vehicle.

Fisker promises it will have the spirit of “a proper British sports car” and described it as “a redefinition of a luxury sports car of the future”.

It will feature unique doors and a vegan interior with an “advanced design”.

Fisker will reveal the Ronin in August 2023, with production due to begin in the second half of 2024.

Henrik Fisker said: "The aim is to achieve the world's longest range for a production EV, combined with extremely high levels of performance.

"Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain and software capabilities.”