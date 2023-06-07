BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Peugeot 2008 priced from £24,020 in the UK

Styling refresh for crossover brings upgraded electric powertrain option; deliveries to begin this summer
7 June 2023

UK order books for the revised Peugeot 2008 have opened, with the French crossover priced from £24,020 and £36,350 in petrol and electric guises respectively.

The updated 2008 has a wider, more aggressive front end featuring the new Peugeot badge, black bumper inserts and updated lights inspired by those of the Peugeot 508. 

The biggest changes come under the skin, with the 2008 receiving a powertrain overhaul. Petrol and electric power are both available from launch and a hybrid variant will arrive in 2024.

Its petrol selection consists of two Puretech 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, making 98bhp and 127bhp. Each is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the 127bhp variant can also be purchased with an eight-speed automatic. 

The hybrid combines a Puretech engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 136bhp and features a battery that's able to recharge at low vehicle speeds.

Peugeot said this hybrid is 15% more efficient for fuel consumption compared with the previous one and that the powertrain can operate “more than 50% of the time in electric mode” in urban environments. 

The Peugeot e-2008 EV gains a new, more powerful electric motor and a larger 54kWh battery, the same used in the revised Peugeot e-208 supermini. Power jumps up by 18% over the previous e-2008, with 153bhp on tap.

Range has also increased significantly from 214 miles to 251 miles, putting the e-2008 in direct competition with the Kia Niro EV and new Hyundai Kona Electric

However, the upgraded electric powertrain also brings a price hike: the entry-level Active model is now £450 more expensive, at £36,350, while the Allure trim is £850 more and the GT £700 more.

The e-2008 can also be equipped with a 7.4kW or 11kW on-board charger. A 7.4kW home charger will take it from 0-80% in 7 hours and 30 minutes. When using a 100kW rapid charger, it can go from 0-80% in 30 minutes. 

The petrol 2008 will be available with the same three specification levels: Active (priced from £24,020), Allure (from £27,220) and GT (from £31,020).

All three offer slightly different design features, with range-topping GT models sporting the most eye-catching design. 

Standard equipment on all includes Peugeot’s iConnect infotainment system with a 10in touchscreen (which can be optionally upgraded to a more powerful i-Connect Advanced system) and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A suite of safety kit is also included on all models, including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane-keeping assistance and blindspot monitoring. 

The 2008 is an important car for Peugeot, having sold almost 700,000 times since its 2019 overhaul. It finished as Europe's best-selling B-segment SUV in 2021.

It's also a key model for Peugeot's ambitions in the EV market, with the electric version accounting for 17.4% of 2008 sales in 2022.

The French car maker is expecting a sales split of 38% electric, 22% hybrid and 40% petrol for the updated model.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Bob Cholmondeley 4 May 2023

The nose is fat, too tall and fussy and, there are too many pointless sharp creases around the body. As for "Still the best looking in the class, by quite some margin.", it can't still be something, it never was in the first place.

Andrew1 4 May 2023
Still the best looking in the class, by quite some margin. Particularly the interior.

