2023 Peugeot 2008 priced from £24,020 in the UK

UK order books for the revised Peugeot 2008 have opened, with the French crossover priced from £24,020 and £36,350 in petrol and electric guises respectively.

The updated 2008 has a wider, more aggressive front end featuring the new Peugeot badge, black bumper inserts and updated lights inspired by those of the Peugeot 508.

The biggest changes come under the skin, with the 2008 receiving a powertrain overhaul. Petrol and electric power are both available from launch and a hybrid variant will arrive in 2024.

Its petrol selection consists of two Puretech 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, making 98bhp and 127bhp. Each is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, but the 127bhp variant can also be purchased with an eight-speed automatic.

The hybrid combines a Puretech engine with an electric motor to produce a total of 136bhp and features a battery that's able to recharge at low vehicle speeds.

Peugeot said this hybrid is 15% more efficient for fuel consumption compared with the previous one and that the powertrain can operate “more than 50% of the time in electric mode” in urban environments.

The Peugeot e-2008 EV gains a new, more powerful electric motor and a larger 54kWh battery, the same used in the revised Peugeot e-208 supermini. Power jumps up by 18% over the previous e-2008, with 153bhp on tap.

Range has also increased significantly from 214 miles to 251 miles, putting the e-2008 in direct competition with the Kia Niro EV and new Hyundai Kona Electric.

However, the upgraded electric powertrain also brings a price hike: the entry-level Active model is now £450 more expensive, at £36,350, while the Allure trim is £850 more and the GT £700 more.

The e-2008 can also be equipped with a 7.4kW or 11kW on-board charger. A 7.4kW home charger will take it from 0-80% in 7 hours and 30 minutes. When using a 100kW rapid charger, it can go from 0-80% in 30 minutes.