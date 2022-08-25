BACK TO ALL NEWS
2023 Kia EV9 primed as premium electric range-topper
BYD 'seriously thinking' about building EVs in Europe

2023 Kia EV9 primed as premium electric range-topper

The car will be Kia’s largest ever production model; will be officially revealed in 2023
News
2 mins read
25 August 2022

Kia will look to take on Range Rover with its new EV9 electric SUV, which is set to be revealed early next year before it comes to the UK.

Spotted testing on European roads, where it has undergone hot- and cold-weather testing, the Kia EV9 will be the Korean brand's largest European model so far, sitting at the top of its range. 

It was previewed as a concept earlier this year, when Kia confirmed it would be targeting buyers of premium SUVs. However, it doesn’t expect to sell the EV9 in great numbers, due to its size.

The prototype seen testing was camouflaged, but Kia's European design chief, Gregory Guillaume, described the concept as “a close preview” – although some aspects aren't expected to make it to production, including the rear-hinged rear doors and the lack of a B-pillar.

The new pictures of the SUV show off its large size, wide front end and hinted-at horizontal headlights.

Its long wheelbase (3100mm) is also evident, with the EV9’s size the largest that can be achieved on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same as used by the Kia EV6.

The E-GMP also has an 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid-charging at rates of up to 350kW.

It's expected to be launched with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive range-topper, as well as an entry-level variant fitted with a single motor powering the rear axle.

Significantly, the EV9 will be the first Kia to be offered with the firm’s Automode autonomous driving technology. It has also been designed to utilise both over-the-air software updates and feature-on-demand (FOD).

Kia is aiming for FOD to become a key part of its business model in the future. This could allow for cars to be sold in fewer variants, with owners then buying the specific functions they want. Other car makers are also looking at this.

Further details of the EV9, such as range and price, will emerge closer to the car's on-sale date, but Kia has confirmed it will reveal the car in the first quarter of 2023.

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
scrap 25 August 2022

I simply can't understand how a car carrying around redundant hardware - such as heated seats or adaptive lights that don't work because the customer hasn't paid to activate them - is progress. 

So many manufacturers are going down this route of 'feature on demand' or subscription services, to me it's just another example of them blindly following the digital device companies without filling understanding how the market works or what customers want. 

Gerard McGovern OBE 9 August 2022
KIA taking on Range Rover? I think they are getting in over their heads. Whilst I acknowledge KIA are a credible brand, premium they are not. You don't so much as compete with Range Rover, you simply aspire to be as good, but acknowledge you never can be.
The Colonel 9 August 2022

"Kia confirmed it would be targeting buyers of premium SUVs"

Well, that's just bullcrap isn't it?  Buyers of premium SUVs (by which, in this context you also mean large) will buy premium SUVs.  What Kia are doing here, but won't say out loud, is reaching down to people that might aspire to premium SUVs but won't, or can't, stretch to the more costly item.  What they are doing is encouraging the greater uptake of needlesly large vehicles.  

Which is fine, people should be allowed to spend their money as they wish, but Kia should just be honest about it.

