BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2023 Audi A6 facelift spotted during on-road tests
UP NEXT
Anglo-Korean battery firm considering UK gigafactory

2023 Audi A6 facelift spotted during on-road tests

New rear bumper, sharper headlights and updated grille mark changes for German saloon
News
2 mins read
16 February 2022

The new, facelifted Audi A6 has been spotted testing on public roads by our spy photographers. 

The images show a saloon variant of the popular executive car sporting a black and white livery at the front and rear to obscure the model’s revised lines, with the mid-section of the car left uncovered.

The precise details of the model’s new look are not clearly visible, but the A6 will gain a subtle styling update over its predecessor. The front end features a newly designed, bulky front grille, sharp headlights and revised air intakes. 

Related articles

At the rear, the lower bumper now appears to be lower to the ground and the rear lights have been reshaped. 

The current A6 has been on sale since 2018 in saloon and Avant estate bodystyles. Both of the prototypes photographed were saloon models. 

Audi has not yet detailed powertrain information for the new A6, but it’s expected that the model will retain its range of petrol and diesel engines. 

The A6 was Audi’s ninth most popular car in terms of sales last year, selling 5789 units and outselling the Audi Q4 E-tron, the Audi Q7 and the Audi TT

The rugged A6 Allroad was recently removed from the line-up, with Audi citing slow sales. The model sold just 256 units in the UK in 2021 – less than half of the number of performance RS6 Avants sold in the same period. 

Car Review
Audi A6
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2022 road test review lead
Read our full road test review
Read more

Audi previewed the potential future direction for the A6 in 2021 when it revealed the A6 E-tron Concept, based on the firm’s PPE platform. 

The concept had Quattro all-wheel drive, with an electric motor on each wheel, 435 miles of range and a total power output of 462bhp. 

Used cars for sale

 Audi A6 1.8 Tfsi Black Edition 4dr S Tronic
2016
£14,999
9,063miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra S Line 4dr
2016
£15,100
70,759miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se Executive 4dr S Tronic
2017
£15,495
86,250miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se 5dr
2015
£15,600
51,150miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Black Edition 4dr S Tronic
2015
£15,950
81,924miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 3.0 Tdi Quattro Se 4dr S Tronic
2015
£15,994
63,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra S Line 4dr
2016
£16,190
53,250miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Black Edition 4dr
2015
£16,500
68,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
Audi A6 2.0 Tdi Ultra Se Executive 4dr
2016
£16,655
44,001miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2022 road test review lead

Audi A6

Improved PHEV exec saloon gets a bigger battery but what else does it have to offer?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 16 February 2022

Lost a bit of its audio look from certain angles?, a bit Vauxhall Cavalier from the rear three quarter view?

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives