2023 Abarth 500 EV: electric hot hatch coming on 22 November

Upcoming Fiat 500-based hot hatch is in final development phase before official reveal
Rachel Burgess
8 November 2022

Fiat's performance brand Abarth is about to reveal a Fiat 500 Electric-based hot hatchback as its debut EV, and first all-new model for six years.  

After the first spy shots of the Mini Electric rival surfaced last week, the Italian firm has no confirmed it will take the wraps off on Tuesday 22 November. 

The camouflaged prototype seen recently looked to be a lower, wider variant of Fiat's electric supermini – also wearing a revised front bumper and a chunky rear spoiler.

The car will mark the beginning of Abarth’s transition into an electrified go-faster sub-division of Fiat. Other models will receive the treatment on a case-by-case basis. Brand boss Olivier François told Autocar earlier this year that he expects to have between one and three Abarth models at any one time. 

François said at the time: “A year and a half ago, I said it can’t be that hard [to make an Abarth version of the electric 500]. Electric cars are so fun to drive already. The good news is that we are actively working on it, and once it’s confirmed, it will be relatively quick.

“The bad news is that it’s more complicated to deliver than I thought. If you want to do a real Abarth, it’s not the same electric powertrain. Once it has the power and torque you want, it’s no longer the same drivetrain, nor the same transmission or brakes… The whole thing has to be adapted.”

He added that final test drives were under way ahead of official confirmation of the car: “It’s going to be fantastic. The sound is going to be very interesting. There will be a choice to be silent or not.”

The Abarth fan community will play a crucial role in shaping the development of upcoming models, said François: “When it comes to marketing, it’s a totally different brand to Fiat. These [Abarth fans] would not buy a Fiat, and vice versa. It’s basically one car [the 500] and two totally different targets. We are going to leverage the community, involve them in the development. Social media is ideal for that.”

The electric Fiat 500 has a 0-62mph time of 9.0sec, a top speed of 93mph and a range of 199 miles. The upcoming Abarth version is likely to aim for that sprint in under 7.0sec with a top speed over 100mph, but at the cost of some range.

jason_recliner 4 November 2022
Too cool. I was thinking about buying my girlfriend a Figaro but I might get her one of these instead if they come to Australia.
gavsmit 3 November 2022

I shouldn't like this, but I do; it's going to look like a right funky little thing.

But I'm also concerned about the range for what the car will end up being priced at (thinking it'll look terrible value against an almost 300-mile MG4).

Think what you like and call this a city car if you must (for the money it will cost it will need to be more than just a city car) but even if it is only used around urban environments, I'd rather wait longer between lengthy charges than just 199 miles minus what the performance version will be reduced by (on top of the usual drains such as cold weather).

xxxx 3 November 2022

Make your mind up, a few hours you were all for getting a bike instead.

bol 4 November 2022

The MG4 is a slightly odd comparison. A bit like saying you don't think a Fiesta ST will sell because the Dacia Duster has more ground clearance. 

Once you start owning/driving EVs you realise that range really isn't everything. 

bl4desman 3 November 2022
The range is nowhere near enough. I'm an Abarth 500 owner, who often drives 100 miles without any way to charge an electric car, before having to come home again. The Fiat would already at it's maximum range and this will be less. Factor battery age, weather and motorway speeds and electric cars fall short. Long distance, I only carry myself, 2 maximum and I don't need a bigger car. I'll stick with my petrol powered Abarth and the option to get to where I'm going and back on a tank of fuel, with the option to refill in a couple of minutes.

