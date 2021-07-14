BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Kia Ceed gets sharp new look and improved tech
2022 Kia Ceed gets sharp new look and improved tech

Styling and safety tech updates introduced for Kia Ceed range, with sales to begin later this year
Joe Holding
News
4 mins read
14 July 2021

Kia has revealed pricing and specification details for the new, facelifted Ceed line-up, as orders open for the updated hatchback, Proceed shooting brake and Sportswagon estate models. 

The entry-level Ceed 2 hatchback kicks off the range from £20,105 and is equipped with 16in alloy wheels, electric and heated door mirrors, cruise control, an 8.0in infotainment system, reversing camera and lane assist. The 2 is also offered as a Sportwagon estate variant, with prices starting from £20,805.

The next-step Ceed Sportswagon 2 Nav starts from £24,045 and is offered with a larger, 10.25in touchscreen navigation system and UVO, Kia’s connected-car service.

The Ceed 3 specification introduces a more powerful, 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine and a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.6-litre mild hybrid is also available with 134bhp for Sportswagon models. 

Prices start from £23,795 and rise to £27,410, with added equipment such as 17in alloy wheels, privacy glass, rain-sensing front wipers, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and Drive Mode Select.  

Sporty GT-Line models feature bespoke styling changes, including 17in gloss black alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a D-cut leather steering wheel with grey stitching. Heating for the steering wheel and front seats is standard and the model gains aluminium pedals, paddle shifters and start-stop technology. Prices start from £24,625 and rise to £27,585.

The range-topping, shooting brake-styled Proceed is offered in three specification levels – GT-Line, GT-Line S and GT – with all variants offered with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Proceed GT-Line models are equipped with a 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi engine, with choice of manual or automatic transmissions and a starting price of £25,480. The model features 17in wheels, automatic wipers, cruise control, a 10.25in display, reversing camera, collision avoidance assist and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. 

GT-Line S models are equipped with 18in alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, LED headlights, 10-way adjustable black leather and faux suede seats, heated rear seats, a smart tailgate, wireless phone charging and a premium eight-speaker JBL audio system. 

Capping off the Ceed range, the £30,280 Proceed GT is driven by a 1.6-litre T-GDi engine producing 201bhp, mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission. As well as all the equipment on the GT-Line model, the GT is fitted with 18in alloy wheels with red centre caps, a red insert on the front grille and rear diffuser, twin exhausts, red seat stitching and a digital ‘GT Performance’ instrument display.

The front has been heavily restyled, with the grille gaining a black gloss finish and satin chrome 'wings'. The headlight design has also been altered and GT-Line S and GT versions of the Proceed now carry daytime-running lights that also act as sequential indicators.

Meanwhile, the old Kia logo has been ditched in favour of the latest design, introduced earlier this year to mark a shift in the brand’s approach.

At the rear, the bumper has gained a glossy black diffuser, and GT-Line cars get a new tail-light made up of 48 honeycomb-shaped modules arranged into five rows, another example of several measures to make each trim level easier to distinguish. GT models have a variety of red accents for a sportier look.

Two new exterior colours - Orange Fusion and Machined Bronze - replace the current model’s Copper Stone option. Three new alloy wheel designs bring the total available to six: additions include 16in alloys in silver and glossy black, 17in items on GT-Line cars and 18in alloys with red accents on GT cars.

The interior options list has had a similar refresh, with four new upholstery finishes. Higher-spec cars get a 12.3in digital instrument cluster and a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, each with high-resolution graphics.

The most significant changes have been made to the Ceed’s suite of safety systems. The blindspot warning system can now steer away from a crash if it detects that a collision is imminent, and the rear cross-traffic alert system can now step in with emergency braking if required.

The driver awareness warning has been improved with a visual cue on the Ceed’s screen, alerting drivers when the car ahead has moved off from a set of lights, and a safe-exit warning system can alert users to approaching traffic when they open the door.

The engine line-up is unchanged, with the 1.5-litre T-GDi engine having replaced the old 1.4-litre unit earlier this year. It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and produces 158bhp. The 1.6-litre diesel versions of the Ceed develop 134bhp and are mild hybrid only.

Kia Ceed review

Analysis: why Kia UK is amped up for an EV future

Kia Ceed Sportswagon and Xceed plug-in hybrids detailed

catnip 14 July 2021

I'd noticed on the spec list for the Honda E that it alerted you if the car in front had moved off when in a queue, just like this now has. If you're remotely concentrating on your driving shouldn't that be something you'd notice?

FastRenaultFan 14 July 2021
Looks much better. It was already a good looking car but the previous model looked better but this has improved its looks again. No interior pics a pity. Sure I will find them on the other site.
xxxx 14 July 2021

If they are fake air inlets under the headlights they have to the biggest in class. Very forgettable.

