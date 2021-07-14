2022 Kia Ceed gets sharp new look and improved tech

Kia has revealed pricing and specification details for the new, facelifted Ceed line-up, as orders open for the updated hatchback, Proceed shooting brake and Sportswagon estate models.

The entry-level Ceed 2 hatchback kicks off the range from £20,105 and is equipped with 16in alloy wheels, electric and heated door mirrors, cruise control, an 8.0in infotainment system, reversing camera and lane assist. The 2 is also offered as a Sportwagon estate variant, with prices starting from £20,805.

The next-step Ceed Sportswagon 2 Nav starts from £24,045 and is offered with a larger, 10.25in touchscreen navigation system and UVO, Kia’s connected-car service.

The Ceed 3 specification introduces a more powerful, 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine and a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.6-litre mild hybrid is also available with 134bhp for Sportswagon models.

Prices start from £23,795 and rise to £27,410, with added equipment such as 17in alloy wheels, privacy glass, rain-sensing front wipers, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and Drive Mode Select.

Sporty GT-Line models feature bespoke styling changes, including 17in gloss black alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a D-cut leather steering wheel with grey stitching. Heating for the steering wheel and front seats is standard and the model gains aluminium pedals, paddle shifters and start-stop technology. Prices start from £24,625 and rise to £27,585.

The range-topping, shooting brake-styled Proceed is offered in three specification levels – GT-Line, GT-Line S and GT – with all variants offered with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Proceed GT-Line models are equipped with a 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi engine, with choice of manual or automatic transmissions and a starting price of £25,480. The model features 17in wheels, automatic wipers, cruise control, a 10.25in display, reversing camera, collision avoidance assist and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.