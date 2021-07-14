2022 Kia Ceed gets sharp new look and improved tech

Kia has revealed pricing and specification details for the new, facelifted Ceed line-up, as orders open for the updated hatchback, Proceed shooting brake and Sportswagon estate models.
The entry-level Ceed 2 hatchback kicks off the range from £20,105 and is equipped with 16in alloy wheels, electric and heated door mirrors, cruise control, an 8.0in infotainment system, reversing camera and lane assist. The 2 is also offered as a Sportwagon estate variant, with prices starting from £20,805.
The next-step Ceed Sportswagon 2 Nav starts from £24,045 and is offered with a larger, 10.25in touchscreen navigation system and UVO, Kia’s connected-car service.
The Ceed 3 specification introduces a more powerful, 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi petrol engine and a choice of a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.6-litre mild hybrid is also available with 134bhp for Sportswagon models.
Prices start from £23,795 and rise to £27,410, with added equipment such as 17in alloy wheels, privacy glass, rain-sensing front wipers, automatic air conditioning, rear parking sensors and Drive Mode Select.
Sporty GT-Line models feature bespoke styling changes, including 17in gloss black alloy wheels, black door mirrors and a D-cut leather steering wheel with grey stitching. Heating for the steering wheel and front seats is standard and the model gains aluminium pedals, paddle shifters and start-stop technology. Prices start from £24,625 and rise to £27,585.
The range-topping, shooting brake-styled Proceed is offered in three specification levels – GT-Line, GT-Line S and GT – with all variants offered with a turbocharged petrol engine.
Proceed GT-Line models are equipped with a 158bhp 1.5-litre T-GDi engine, with choice of manual or automatic transmissions and a starting price of £25,480. The model features 17in wheels, automatic wipers, cruise control, a 10.25in display, reversing camera, collision avoidance assist and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard.
Join the debate
Add your comment
I'd noticed on the spec list for the Honda E that it alerted you if the car in front had moved off when in a queue, just like this now has. If you're remotely concentrating on your driving shouldn't that be something you'd notice?
If they are fake air inlets under the headlights they have to the biggest in class. Very forgettable.