2021 Mercedes-AMG S63 due imminently with snarling V8 hybrid

Affalterbach's flagship luxury saloon goes hybrid for 2021, packing more than 800bhp in its most potent form
22 October 2021

Just a few months after the launch of the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, AMG is almost ready to reveal its substantially more potent take on the luxury flagship. 

Marking itself out as the Affalterbach-fettled car by its sports wheels, unique grille, bespoke bumper designs and square-tip quad-exit exhaust, the pictured prototype was captured by our photographers on public roads and at the Nurbürgring. Its light exterior camouflage and production ready-interior suggesting a reveal will take place in a matter of months. 

As with the previous-generation car, the S63 can be expected to retain the tech-heavy interior and overall proportions of the luxury-focused standard car, while gaining significant chassis tweaks alongside its more powerful engine, which will be exclusively hybridised for this iteration.

Two plug-in AMG-badged variants are inbound, both propelled by a variation of the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that powers the brand's GT supercar and GLE 63 performance SUV. The standard S63e 4Matic+ will mate the petrol engine with a 134bhp electric motor for a combined output of around 700bhp, while a more potent range-topper will boost overall output to 831bhp, courtesy of an uprated 201bhp electric motor - as already deployed in the new GT 63 S E Performance. 

It's not yet clear which model has been spotted here, but visual differences between the performance duo are likely to be minimal, as is the case with AMG's E-Class-based E53 and E63. 

The S65 will not return for this generation, with its V12 engine continuing only in the Maybach-badged range-topping versions of the S-Class and GLS SUV. In 2019, Mercedes launched the S65 Final Edition as the previous-generation S-Class bowed out of production, taking with it the 12-cylinder engine and marking an end to nearly 30 years of V12-powered non-Maybach models. 

Mercedes-AMG S 63

Mercedes-AMG S 63

The AMG-tuned and tweaked Mercedes-Benz S-Class is where opulent luxury meets outrageous power and performance, but does it make a compelling package?

Tycoon 20 October 2020

LOL classic Cavellini

Peter Cavellini wrote:

Will be interesting to see one of these in full flight, let have a video Autocars!

If this was any other article, PC would be saying "oh no chaps, do we really need such high horsepower cars? I think we can get along with 300hp just fine." Especially if it's an electric car, then he really hates them having lots and lots of hp...

Peter Cavellini 20 October 2020

Erm....

Tycoon wrote:
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Will be interesting to see one of these in full flight, let have a video Autocars!

If this was any other article, PC would be saying "oh no chaps, do we really need such high horsepower cars? I think we can get along with 300hp just fine." Especially if it's an electric car, then he really hates them having lots and lots of hp...

It's not how fast, the top speed, it's how quick you reach that speed these days, or at least I thought it was, your not allowed by law to drive on any type of Road ,except motorways, at 60mph (70mph M-ways) , why the hell would you want to do over 300mph?, ok, its amazing, a pat on the back for technology ,but that's it.

jason_recliner 21 October 2020

Peter Cavellini wrote:

Peter Cavellini wrote:

Tycoon wrote:
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Will be interesting to see one of these in full flight, let have a video Autocars!

If this was any other article, PC would be saying "oh no chaps, do we really need such high horsepower cars? I think we can get along with 300hp just fine." Especially if it's an electric car, then he really hates them having lots and lots of hp...

It's not how fast, the top speed, it's how quick you reach that speed these days, or at least I thought it was, your not allowed by law to drive on any type of Road ,except motorways, at 60mph (70mph M-ways) , why the hell would you want to do over 300mph?, ok, its amazing, a pat on the back for technology ,but that's it.

He was probably referring to your usual comments that people will be unable to drive a car with more than 300 hp, 400 hp, 500 hp...

Peter Cavellini 20 October 2020

Burning rubber.

 Will be interesting to see one of these in full flight, let have a video Autocars!

