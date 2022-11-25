Ribble Endurance SL e e-bike review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

What does it cost? £3,999

What is it?The Ribble Endurance SL e takes the popular Endurance SL road bike frame and slaps a motor and battery in it to make it even more appealing. Paired with the Mahle Smartbike Systems X35+ rear hub motor, it's a familiar sleek sight, with it hidden so well you'll be hard-pressed to find people that realise it's an electric bike upon first glance.

What is it like? I've provided plenty of words on the Mahle Smartbike Systems X35+ power system, but never in an electric road bike. For general road bike riding, it's smooth, and it's easy to see why so many brands choose it. It's lightweight (3.5kg) and can be easily integrated into a frame, and it really does take the sting out of hills.

For most people, if you don't live in the Alps, the battery range should suffice nicely. I managed about 50 miles per charge, but that's based on quite hilly terrain and some less-than-favourable weather conditions.

I did find that the motor began to struggle a bit on steeper inclines, but if you're planning on riding up 30% inclines, for example, then a mid-drive unit would likely suit your riding far better. The other point with electric road bikes is that they, like all electric bikes in the UK are required to use motors that are limited to assisting to 15.5mph, which, for many is more than attainable on the flat.