BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Rental e-scooter trials to be extended until May 2024
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo Giulia QV given radical 1960s-style overhaul

Rental e-scooter trials to be extended until May 2024

Trial schemes are helping to inform future safety measures for private e-scooters
Move Electric
News
3 mins read
13 July 2022

Rental e-scooter trials in England will be extended by almost a further two years until at least the end of May 2024, a government minister has confirmed.

There are currently 30 government-approved trials across England run which allow users to rent e-scooters, and they are currently the only way it is legal to ride an e-scooter on the public highway.

The best sort of letter to find in your inbox: subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

The trials launched in July 2020, and have already been extended a number of time. They are currently due to run until the end of November, but Trudy Harrison MP, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for transport, has confirmed they will now be extended further.

Are e-scooters legal in the UK? Move Electric's definitive guide

In a written response to a question tabled by Labour MP Gill Furniss, Harrison said: “The Government has decided to allow current e-scooter trials, which are live in 30 areas across England, to be extended.

“The existing trials will continue to run until 30 November [2022] and participating local authorities will then have the option to end their local trial or extend it to 31 May 2024.

“Extensions will be restricted to existing trial areas only and will allow us to gather further evidence where gaps are identified, building on the findings of the current evaluation. We hope that all areas will want to continue, but there is no compulsion.”

The rental e-scooter trials have been used by the government both to gauge demand for the machines and to help inform the technical regulations and safety measures for the potential legalisation of private e-scooters.

How and where to rent an e-bike or e-scooter in the UK

The government currently working on plans to create a new class of vehicle to legalise the use of e-scooters on public roads. The legislation to do that is scheduled to be part of a Transport Bill that is currently in progress and which could be passed into law sometime next year.

It is unclear whether extending the trials until May 2024 is simply to ensure they do not need to be extended again before e-scooters are legalised, or that the government is planning to keep some control on the number and size of shared rental fleets.

Georgia Yexley, Tier's UK general manager, welcomed the decision, saying: "The trials so far have shown how micro-mobility adds to the transport mix and can get people out of cars. This extension is another sign that easy access to sustainable travel will remain a part of daily life for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

"We are committed to ensuring e-scooters are incorporated into the cityscape safely and sustainably, in accordance with national and local regulations and requirements."

Yexley added that Tier would aim to "build on the success" of its six UK trials, and added: "We look forward to working with the Department for Transport and other stakeholders to ensure this next stage of the trials also focuses on lowering barriers to access and reducing friction so we can deliver the maximum benefits of micro-mobility to the UK.”

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

Toyota bZ4X review

UK charging networks: complete guide to every provider

New Cupra UrbanRebel is a bold EV supermini with 273-mile range

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Whyte E-160 RS e-bike review

10 fun things to try on an electric bike

Living with a Gocycle G4: how easy is it to adjust to?

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Seat Mó eScooter 125 UK review

How to do a CBT on an electric motorbike

Energica unveils new Experia electric tourer motorbike

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

Are e-scooters legal in the UK?

Private e-scooter rules 'cannot simply copy' rental regulations

Superpedestrian's European boss on why e-scooters are for everyone

e-WORLD

E-world news

New Candela P-12 Shuttle to arrive as first electric ‘flying’ ferry

Pipistrel Velis Electro: meet the first certified electric plane

Never mind the Audi e-tron GT, meet the Audi e-rickshaw

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 5dr (Safety Sense)
2022
£13,490
2,403miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Corolla 2.0 VVT-h GR SPORT CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,390
18,171miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Zs 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,995
20,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 2.0 MultiJetII Trailhawk Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£24,495
7,844miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc60 2.0 D4 R-Design Lux Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£10,995
56,117miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Toyota C-HR 1.8 VVT-h Design CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,990
15,411miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.0 Boosterjet SHVS SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,990
13,102miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,690
14,645miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 0.9 IG-T Acenta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,490
17,535miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives