Red Bull F1 team reveals new all-terrain e-scooter

Fresh from clinching the Formula 1 World Constructors title in Mexico, Red Bull racing has decided to branch out into the world of e-mobility by launching a new e-scooter.

Called the RBS #01, the rugged new e-scooter is powered by a 760Wh battery paired to a 750W electric motor that produces 59lb ft of torque.

Red Bull has limited the RBS to a top speed of 45km/h (27mph) and can travel up to 60km (37 miles) between charges.

The new electric two-wheeler is made using “naked” carbon fibre, with the footboard dimensioned to be slightly wider to support various riding styles and to improve ride quality - although we’ll have to ride it before we know for sure.

The carbon fibre construction looks neat and further feeds into the e-scooters F1 background. Red Bull claims its "thoroughbred" e-scooter is "super lightweight", but still comes in a 23kg.

Red Bull says the RBS #01 has been designed to withstand up to 3.5G (g-force), while also being able to withstand big impacts when riding over jumps.

Are e-scooter legal in the UK?

Sadly the new e-scooter doesn’t gain a KERS boost function or a drag reduction system (DRS), but the firm has promised its new model will “handle like it's on rails”, thanks to bigger wheels and high performance tyres.

The sleek RBS handle-bar stem connects to the front wheel via a single link, while an integrated LCD screen sits at the top displaying the speed and battery life.

Such an e-scooter comes at a price however; $6000 (£5273) to be exact. That's quite a premium for an e-scooter, but at least you can boast that it was designed by a team of F1 engineers.

The RBS #01 can be pre-ordered now with a $600 deposit (£527). Red Bull is aiming to deliver the first orders by summer 2023.

It's not yet known if the Red Bull e-scooter will be offered in the UK as the device doesn't fall into line with the current regulations. In the UK e-scooters are limited to 15.5mph and must have an electric motor no bigger than 500W.

READ MORE

