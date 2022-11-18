BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Red Bull F1 team reveals new all-terrain e-scooter
UP NEXT
State of the nation: can the British car industry rebound?

Red Bull F1 team reveals new all-terrain e-scooter

The full-carbon RBS #01 has a top speed of 27mph and a 37-mile range
Move Electric
News
3 mins read
18 November 2022

Fresh from clinching the Formula 1 World Constructors title in Mexico, Red Bull racing has decided to branch out into the world of e-mobility by launching a new e-scooter.

Called the RBS #01, the rugged new e-scooter is powered by a 760Wh battery paired to a 750W electric motor that produces 59lb ft of torque. 

Red Bull has limited the RBS to a top speed of 45km/h (27mph) and can travel up to 60km (37 miles) between charges. 

Move Electric Articles

View all Move Electric articles

The new electric two-wheeler is made using “naked” carbon fibre, with the footboard dimensioned to be slightly wider to support various riding styles and to improve ride quality - although we’ll have to ride it before we know for sure. 

The carbon fibre construction looks neat and further feeds into the e-scooters F1 background. Red Bull claims its "thoroughbred" e-scooter is "super lightweight", but still comes in a 23kg. 

Red Bull says the RBS #01 has been designed to withstand up to 3.5G (g-force), while also being able to withstand big impacts when riding over jumps. 

Are e-scooter legal in the UK?

Sadly the new e-scooter doesn’t gain a KERS boost function or a drag reduction system (DRS), but the firm has promised its new model will “handle like it's on rails”, thanks to bigger wheels and high performance tyres. 

The sleek RBS handle-bar stem connects to the front wheel via a single link, while an integrated LCD screen sits at the top displaying the speed and battery life. 

Such an e-scooter comes at a price however; $6000 (£5273) to be exact. That's quite a premium for an e-scooter, but at least you can boast that it was designed by a team of F1 engineers. 

The RBS #01 can be pre-ordered now with a $600 deposit (£527). Red Bull is aiming to deliver the first orders by summer 2023. 

It's not yet known if the Red Bull e-scooter will be offered in the UK as the device doesn't fall into line with the current regulations. In the UK e-scooters are limited to 15.5mph and must have an electric motor no bigger than 500W. 

READ MORE

Subscribe to the Move Electric newsletter

e-CARS

E-cars news and reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

Chinese car brand Nio to expand into UK by end of 2023

Driving a Citroën Ami around London: five things we learned 

New Polestar 3: 380kW performance EV aims to 'redefine' the electric SUV

e-BIKES

E-bike reviews and news

Cooper CG-7E e-bike review

How safe are electric bikes? 

Seven essential accessories to improve your e-bike life

The Lake District village that's pioneering community e-bike schemes

e-MOTORBIKES

E-motorbike reviews and news

Honda to launch more than 10 electric motorbikes by 2030

New Zero DSR/X launched as electric adventure motorbike

Stilride: the brand reinventing electric motorbike production

e-SCOOTERS

E-scooter news and reviews

8Tev B12 Roam e-scooter review

Pure Electric launches two new machines that 'reinvent' the e-scooter

Rise in e-scooter accidents prompts call for 'urgent' government action

e-WORLD

E-world news

Artemis electric ferry revealed for Bangor to Belfast service

New Mobilize Solo Concept is a safety-conscious e-scooter rival

Volta Zero: the electric truck tearing up the rule book for the electric age

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Mokka 1.7 CDTi SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,500
74,804miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,790
18,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan X-Trail 1.3 DIG-T N-Design DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,150
9,919miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,670
20,670miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,420
9,269miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,999
16,225miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,999
9,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC250 AMG Night Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£35,910
21,378miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mini HATCH 2.0 Cooper S Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,890
8,171miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
martin_66 18 November 2022

Why do the journalists at Autocar not know what a car is?  This is yet another article about a two wheeled form of transport (i.e. NOT a car).  If they have to include these articles on a CAR website, they should be included in the ELECTRIC section, NOT "Car News".

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives