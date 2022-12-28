Polestar and Cake partner for special edition Makka e-motorbike

Swedish electric motorbike firm Cake and Polestar have teamed up to launch a second limited edition version of the Cake Makka electric moped.

The Cake Makka Polestar edition was first launched last year, and features a number of bespoke design elements over the standard Makka, including a new headlight design. Most significantly, there is an upgraded suspension system from Ohlins.

Wild Cake Bukk is a high-performance off-road e-motorbike

While the first edition of the Cake Makka Polestar edition was painted in Polestar Snow matte, the new version features a colour called sky, which was also used for the Polestar O2 Concept, an open-top machine that previews the forthcoming Polestar 6.

Polestar and Cake have also added a detachable rear carrier, which can be adapted to hold boxes, racks or passenger seats.

The powertrain of the special edition Makka is unchanged from the higher-spec Flex version of the original, with a 2.8kW motor mated to a 1.5 kWh battery, giving the machine a top speed of 28mph with a range of 34 miles.

The Cake Makka Polestar edition is priced from £4350, compared to £3770 for the Makka Flex.

The new bike is part of an ongoing partnership between the two Swedish firms, and also showcases Polestar’s continued interest in the electric two-wheeled world. Company boss Thomas Ingenlath recently said that the firm is investigating developing its own electric bikes, a move that could put it into further competition with performance rival Porsche. the German firm launched two e-bike joint ventures earlier this year, and is aiming to become a leading developer of motors for the machines.

