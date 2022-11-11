Niu KQi3 e-scooter review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

Sell it to me in a sentence…The Niu KQi3 Sport is a trendy and stylish e-scooter that offers both neat handling and a sophisticated ride, wrapped up in a well-dimensioned package.

Niu? Tell me more about the brand…

Chinese firm Niu was founded in 2014 and since its inception has produced a number of two-wheeled electric vehicles, including the Niu MQi GT Evo electric motorbike.

Making up the Niu e-scooter range is the KQi2 – the firm’s entry level model – which starts from £450 and offers a range of up to 25 miles. Moving up the range is the KQi3 Sport, which is almost identical to the KQi2, barring a few differences in wheel size and footboard.

The KQi3 Pro and KQi3 Max complete the model line-up, offering 31 miles) and 40 miles of range respectively.

What is it like to ride?

Thanks to its set-up, the Niu affords a supple ride quality which is both confidence inspiring and enjoyable. The fizzy electric motor driving the rear-wheel is suitably torquey, propelling the KQi3 forwards quickly and yet still offering a good amount of control.

The footboard, which is neatly finished with a rubber-like material for extra grip, is adroitly proportioned, allowing for a number of riding positions to be adopted. Niu says the handlebars are 25 per cent wider when compared to other models. This was noticeable, but didn’t offer that much in terms of comfort.

Four riding modes are available to choose from: E-Save, Sport, Custom and Pedestrian. The default E-save mode limits the speed of the KQi3 and reigns in the torque of the electric motor to deliver a smoother ride aimed at increasing the battery life.

The thumb accelerator has a good feel in E-save mode, making it easier to modulate the throttle when negotiating tight turns. Switch to Sport mode and there’s a need to be more cautious when inputting the throttle.

Because of the added performance gained in Sport mode, there’s more torque, meaning the throttle is more sensitive to rider inputs and feels less manageable at slower speeds. This isn’t a serious concern but something to be wary of.

Custom modes allow you to set the top speed of the KQi3, which tops out at 17mph. Pedestrian mode meanwhile limits the e-scooter to around 5mph and is meant for use in built up areas (although a reminder, as ever, that in the UK it is illegal to use private e-scooters on public roads).