New Mate SUV is a cargo e-bike designed as a true car alternative

Danish firm's newest offering is an SUV by name, but definitely not by nature
James Attwood, digital editor
31 December 2022

Danish firm Mate has revealed a new SUV that really is a bit different: it's an electric cargo bike designed to tempt people to out of their four-wheeled SUVs.

The e-bike manufacturer claims that the new Mate SUV is a genuine alternative to a car for shorter urban journeys, and is designed to offer a more sustainable alternative to the estimated 60 per cent of car trips that are shorter than five miles.

The three-wheeled Mate SUV features a frame made from 90 per cent recycled aluminium and features a 250W mid-drive motor that’s fitted with a torque sensor and offers 66lb ft of torque. There are Envilio internal gears, hydraulic twin disc brakes and an electric assist range of up to 62 miles.

The cargo load area is found at the front of the SUV and can be fitted with a variety of modular options, including a box, roof and seats. The storage capacity is 210 litres, which Mate claims can hold one adult or two children, or four crates of drink. The firm also says that ‘wing technology’ makes it easy to load, including step-in, barrier-free access for children.

The bike also features built-in LED lights, shock absorbing materials and 4G connectivity, which allows for vehicle tracking and setting key functions via a smartphone app. The Mate SUV was styled by Zanzotti Design in Munich, Germany.

The Mate SUV will initially be offered in the UK and Europe, and is available to pre-order now for £49. Reserving a model will give a 20 per cent discount on the final price, which is expected to be around £5600.

Mate boss Thomas Vuillez said that “it is on our DNA to make e-biking cool and fun”, adding: “The SUV is something that was born out of our curiosity about how we move and to challenge the known ways of running errands and making short trips.”

sabre 31 December 2022

The Mate is an excellent in-house carrier for big plants. Its safety features mnake it suitable for road suicide if you have that wish, mate.

