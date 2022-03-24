Inaugural Move Electric Awards launched to celebrate e-mobility

Move Electric, Autocar’s new sister brand, will stage its first awards later this month, which will be unique in celebrating all forms of electric mobility.

The Move Electric Awards 2022 in partnership with OVO Energy will include prizes for a range of industry-leading products, with awards for the best electric car, best electric bike and best electric motorbike.

The awards will seek to highlight the diverse nature of electric transport, from the most sophisticated electric cars and bikes, through to electric buses and planes and even more unorthodox machines such as battery-powered skateboards and surfboards.

Other awards will determine the ‘best use of electricity’, for the product or service that showcases product innovation in other areas .

The shortlist and winners for each awards category has been selected by an expert panel of judges. There will also be a special award highlighting the technology and companies that have played the biggest role in the last year.

Shortlists for the best electric car, best electric bike, best electric motorbike and best use of electricity awards during will be revealed this week.

Winners of the 2022 Move Electric Awards will be announced on the Move electric website on Wednesday 30 March.