How to do a motorbike CBT on a Seat Mo electric scooter

Learning to ride a motorbike is not an easy task and prospective riders must start their journey to two-wheeled commuting by taking part in a Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course first.

A CBT is allows you to ride a 125cc or electric equivalent on the road with L plates, and you need to do one before you can go for a full motorbike licence. The CBT isn’t actually a test: it’s a certificate that shows you are competent enough to ride a motorbike safely on the road.

Moreover, you don't need to take your CBT on an petrol-powered machine: you can carry do it on an electric scooter or motorbike that has the same power output as a 125cc internal combustion engined bike.

To find out what it's like to learn how to ride an electric motorbike, Seat invited Move Electric along to Universal Motorcycle Training in Edgware to complete the CBT course on a Seat Mo 125 electric scooter.

What does the CBT test involve?The CBT is simplified by being split into a number of parts to ensure that when you venture out onto the road you're safe and competent. So before we started, I had to take eye test, which involved reading a number plate from 20 metres.

Once we had been given all the appropriate kit, my instructor Angelo Muschitiello talked myself and my fellow trainees through some of the safety elements of motorbike riding. He explained the importance of wearing the right motorcycle gear, adding that it was a legal requirement to wear a helmet when riding on the road.

Following the introduction, we moved to a nearby car park for the on-site practical session where we could get our first taste of electric scootering.

As a group we were given a short overview of how the Seat Mo scooter worked, before being shown how to place the bike on its centre stand. Individually we had to safely move the bike off the stand, then walk it around some cones.

We were then asked to carry out a number of different riding activities to prove our competence and to familiarise ourselves with the electric scooter.

Thankfully this didn’t involve emulating any Eddie Kidd stunts: we first rode the Seat Mo in a straight line, then in loops around some cones. Instructor Angelo was on hand to offer guidance as we rode, suggesting different tips to help improve our riding style.

Having completed the dreaded ‘figure of eight’ (which proved more challenging than it looked) we practised a U-turn and emergency stop.