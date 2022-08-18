Flit-16 Commuter Edition electric bike review

Move Electric rating: four out of five stars

What does it cost? £2499 (but currently on sale for £1999)

What is it?

The Flit-16 Commuter Edition is the new version of the popular Flit-16 folding electric bike, made by the British-based brand, Flit. Founded in 2016 by former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Dave Henderson and former transport policy student Alex Murray, Flit was born after the co-founders were inspired by the use of e-bikes in Beijing, where they met as students.

Now in Cambridge, the two designed the Flit-16 from scratch to be a simple electric bike, designed to make “city travel effortless, whilst fitting neatly into your lifestyle”. The Flit-16 Commuter Edition includes a new foldable rear mudguard for all-season protection and reinforced parts compared to the older model.

What is it like?

Essentially, it’s everything a folding electric bike should be. It’s light, compact, has an integrated motor and battery that doesn’t detract from its looks, and is entirely functional. It is, dare I say it, one of if not the best folding electric bikes I’ve been lucky enough to test.

Flit has used a Bafang rear hub motor, which is near silent during operation and is incredibly responsive thanks to the pedal torque sensing. It comes with five levels of assist, controlled via a small control unit on the handlebars.

If I was to have one gripe with this it would be that the brightness level (and I can’t believe I’m saying this) wasn’t always sufficient for the bright sunshine we’ve had in Yorkshire recently. Interestingly, the motor is 220W rather than the more commonplace 250W. I asked Flit why they chose to use a slightly smaller motor, and they cited several reasons.

“It's made by Bafang who have a good reputation and good spare parts availability, It was (and I believe still is) Bafang's lightest rear hub motor, it has an unusually narrow OLD (a measure of the width of the rear dropouts) of 120mm instead of the common 135mm which helps when designing for a compact fold, and it has a 9T cassette driver (like the type you'd find on a BMX) instead of the more common 13T freewheel which means we don't need such a large chain wheel to get a decent number of gear inches (less weight & better for fold design)”.

And while this means it might lack a little bit of torque compared to larger motors, the positioning means it can drive more torque through the rear wheel compared to a front-wheel hub motor, which significantly helps on steep inclines. I was quite surprised at how well it coped with the hills, it was even outperforming some non-folding bikes tested for Move Electric.