Eskuta KS-450 e-scooter review

Move Electric rating: four stars out of five

Robust, refined, recharged….the Eskuta KS-450 is an all new electric scooter that has plenty to offer on paper, but is it compromised by its front-wheel drive layout and price?

Sell it to me in a sentence…

Hoping to shake up the e-scooter market, British firm Eskuta’s KS-450 is a lightweight, foldable machine that is set to go on sale in April.

Although private e-scooters can only be used on private land, the government recently announced plans to legalise privately owned devices by creating a new low-emission vechile catergory. It is likley that such devices won't be legalised until next year when legislation is passed through parliament.

Are e-scooters legal in the UK?

I’m interested, tell more more…

Warwickshire-based firm Eskuta designs and manufactures a range of electric bikes, mopeds and e-scooters. The new KS-450 will sit atop its e-scooter range, and draws power from a 350W battery connected to a brushless hub motor. That gives it a top speed of 15.5mph, which on a lightweight e-scooter like the KS-450 certainly feels brisk.

One of the reasons behind the lightweight design is to allow the e-scooter to be folded and carried, but even at 12.5kg, you wouldn’t want to carry it for prolonged periods of time.

What really helps set the KS-450 apart from its rivals is it’s highly commendable 30-mile range, with charging times of between three and four hours.

Sounds good, now give me the highlights?