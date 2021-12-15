Electric bike review: Riese and Muller Roadster Mixte Vario

​What does it cost?

Prices start at £4429.

What is it?

The Riese & Müller Roadster Mixte Vario is an elegant city bike, but underneath the polished surface is some serious technology that makes it an impressive electric bike. Complete with basket and rear rack options, and suspension in both the forks and seatpost, this urban e-bike oozes durable style.

What is it like?

The Roadster Mixte Vario inspires images of riding through sunny France with sunflowers beaming at the side of the roads. Instead, I'll have to live with the miserable Yorkshire scenery but the feeling is the same. It's a premium bike, and the German brand has done well to integrate style and technology. It looks like a classic city-style bike.

The suspension is interesting because I felt it the most while I was going uphill – as soon as you get out of the saddle you feel the extra bounce in the form of resistance. But trundling along the road, not so much. This might be down to my poor adjustment, but with only 63mm of travel in the forks, and 40mm in the seatpost, I personally didn't feel like it necessitated it.