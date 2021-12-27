Electric bike FAQs: Everything you want to know about e-bikes

Whether you’re buying one or just interested to learn more, electric bikes can look like complicated bits of kit. How do you know where you can ride them, and do you need insurance? With so much information floating around it’s easy to get confused, so we’ve answered some of the burning questions people may have about electric bikes.

Can I ride my e-bike in the rain?

Yes! They are more resilient than you realise. We’re not saying you should ride them in the sea, but most bikes are designed to divert the water away from the electronic components including the battery and motor. This means that it is possible to ride in heavy rain, so make sure you invest in a good coat.

Will the motor provide assistance if I don’t pedal?

In short, no. In the UK at least, an e-bike motor must only work in conjunction with the rider pedalling. Thus, if you stop pedalling, the motor will turn off and not provide assistance. Certain S-Pedelecs use throttles but they require licensing and insurance and are uncommon in the UK due to these barriers.

Can I use a pressure washer to clean my e-bike?

Using a powerful pressure washer can cause damage to the bike, so it’s best to use the old fashioned method of a bucket and some soapy water or specialist bicycle detergent. If you subject your bike to a powerful stream of water, you might find that your bearings wear out quicker as the grease may have washed away. It may also impact the electronics on your bike. When washing, make sure that the charge port is covered, and if your battery is easily removable, do so.