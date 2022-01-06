"E-bikes are for everyone" - Fully Charged's Dan Parsons on the future of electric cycling

​Dan Parsons is a Founding Partner and Head of Business at Fully Charged, the UK’s largest specialist e-bike retailer.

On leaving university Parsons joined former McLaren designer Richard Thorpe at GoCycle, charged with undertaking the necessary quality and safety testing ahead of the firm’s first bike being put on sale in Europe.

Having turned a three-month project into a nine-year career, growing his role to encapsulate aftersales, dealer training and commercial support, Parsons joined Fully Charged in 2014, from where he has overseen the premium e-bike outlet’s rapid growth as the largest independent retailer of its kind in the UK.

Here he discusses the state of the e-bike market, the emerging trends of the future and Fully Charged’s own plans for further expansion.

Describe the growth you have overseen in recent years

“It’s been an incredibly exciting challenge. We’ve gone from a team of three or four of us to a team of around 25, with sites in London Bridge, Silverstone, Guildford and Cornwall, with plenty more to come. They all have a sharp focus on retailing the best premium electric bikes from the best international brands, with prices starting at around £2000.

“Our mantra is to deliver the best quality experience in the market. Our product knowledge should be second to none, and customers can expect our one-on-one attention. Even before the pandemic we were appointment-only, and that is driven by that determination to give our customers our full attention.

“We work to the philosophy of ‘Tell Not Sell’ - in person and online. If you go on our website you’ll see we have invested as much in creating informational videos as we have marketing ones. We are here to dispel the myths and taboos and explain why e-bikes can work for you every bit as much as we are here to sell them to you.”