E-bike review: Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike

Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike

What does it cost?

£1325, putting it in the entry-level range.

What is it?

The Watt New York Fixie Electric Bike is a bare-bones e-bike, ideal for urban riding. It’s priced as an entry-level bike, but it looks like it could be straight out of a Brooks England catalogue. With a pared-back aesthetic and subtle battery placement in the downtube, it overshadows the modest price at first glance.

The 250W motor is rear hub-mounted and provides 33lb ft of torque. There are five levels of assistance provided with a maximum assisted speed of 15.5mph. The levels are adjusted via the handlebar-mounted screen, which also provides you with trip information, speed and battery level.

A Samsung 36V – 8.7Ah, 314Wh battery is discreetly located in the downtube, helping to give a polished look to the bike. The suggested range is between 18.5 and 37 miles, which is on a par with other similarly priced bikes.

Watt has gone for a single-speed set-up, which is great from a simplicity point of view and reduces maintenance requirements. The rim brakes used aren’t the most powerful, but an obvious step to help weight reduction and overall stylistic reasons.

In terms of weight, the German brand has managed to keep it down to 17.5kg. It’s light enough to be carried through the house or to the car but not low enough for it to be easily taken on a train or bus.

When Watt says it has stripped the bike back to the essentials, it means it. There are no luggage racks or mounting points for bottle cages. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it does reduce the versatility of what the bike can be used for. Even so, it’s important to remember that the New York Fixie Electric Bike is not meant to be an endurance bike-packing rig. Instead, it’s a bike designed to get you comfortably from A to B, and it does that in style.

A hidden treat is the attached two-pronged kickstand, which tucks nicely under the bike frame and balances the bike steadily when in use.