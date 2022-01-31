BMW CE 04 electric scooter review

Move Electric verdict: four out of five stars

What are we looking at here?

BMW led from the off in the production of electric scooters with the C-Evolution, which was launched back in 2014. Now, for 2022, the German manufacturer has taken another significant leap forward with the futuristic CE 04 electric scooter.

Clearly, the two-wheel division of BMW has nipped around the corner to the four-wheel department and borrowed some of its technology, because the CE 04 uses smaller versions of the car battery cells used in the electric i car range. Not only has this cunning move kept development costs relatively low, but also ensured reliability and safety while keeping BMW Motorrad one step ahead of some its closest competition, such as KTM and Ducati.

BMW C Evolution electric scooter review - an owner's story

BMW has also let its designers run wild. Unconstrained by the conventions of traditional engine placement or exhaust routing, they have come up with a visual treat. I posted images of the CE 04 on my social media and it provoked a vociferous 'love or hate' reaction, exactly what designers looking to make an impact want. Having spent a whole day absorbing its form and detailing during a test drive event in Barcelona I have to say I love it; this radical scoot looks even better in the flesh.

More than a styling exercise

The CE 04 is as practical and usable as it is stylish. The all-important 0-100% charging time is 4 hours 20 mins from a regular household socket or 1 hour 40 minutes with an optional fast charger (£850). A 20%-80% charge takes just 45 minutes with the fast charger or 1 hour 40 minutes from a regular household socket.

​Maximum output is a quoted 42hp @ 4900rpm; top speed is a claimed /75mph; 0-31mph takes 2.6 seconds, with 0-62mph taking a claimed 9.1 seconds.